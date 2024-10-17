DALLAS CBT LAUNCHES '10 FOR 10' THERAPY SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

The Dallas CBT Team Celebrates 10 Years

New Initiative Provides Free Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy to Underserved Communities in North Texas

With the ‘10 for 10 Therapy Scholarship Program,’ we aim to give back to the community by providing much-needed therapy services to those who may not otherwise have access.” — Dr. Katie Croft-Caderao, Co-Director and Psychologist at Dallas CBT

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dallas CBT proudly announces its 10th anniversary as a leading provider of evidence-based therapy in the DFW metroplex. To commemorate this milestone, Dallas CBT is launching the “ Dallas CBT’s 10 for 10 ” Therapy Scholarship Program, aimed at increasing access to mental health services for underserved communities in North Texas. This new initiative will offer specialized cognitive-behavioral therapy to 10 deserving individuals through fully funded scholarships made possible by the generous support of the local community."Our 10th anniversary is a milestone that we wanted to celebrate in a meaningful way," said Dr. Katie Croft-Caderao, Co-Director and Psychologist at Dallas CBT. "With the ‘10 for 10 Therapy Scholarship Program,’ we aim to give back to the community by providing much-needed therapy services to those who may not otherwise have access."Recent findings from Mental Health America rank Texas as the lowest state in the nation in terms of access to mental health care. In response, Dallas CBT’s 10 for 10 program will offer 150 therapy sessions, transforming the lives of those who otherwise may not have access to critical mental health services.Join Us in Making a DifferenceDallas CBT invites the community to join in supporting local mental health initiatives by contributing to the 10 for 10 Scholarship Program. Whether as an applicant or a donor, your involvement can make a profound impact. Contributions can be made through donations, and we encourage spreading the word about this life-changing initiative.Eligibility Criteria:We welcome applications from individuals who:• Demonstrate financial need and face barriers to participating in therapy• Are from diverse racial, ethnic, sexual, and gender identities• Would benefit from treatment for mental health concerns in areas such as anxiety disorders, OCD, ADHD, depression, and trauma• Are highly motivated to participate in therapyApplication Process:• Complete and submit the application form• A committee will review applications on a first-come, first-served basis starting on October 10, 2024• Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until all scholarships are awardedAbout Dallas CBTFor the past decade, Dallas CBT has been at the forefront of mental health care in Dallas, providing personalized, evidence-based treatments tailored to meet each client’s unique needs. Our dedicated team of therapists strives to deliver lasting change and improved quality of life for every individual we serve. For more information, visit www.dallascbt.com or connect with us on LinkedIn

