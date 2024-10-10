Serco Awarded $33 Million to Continue Providing Psychological Health Outreach Support for the US Navy

Herndon, Virginia, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, announced today that the Company has been awarded a re-compete contract to continue providing psychological health outreach support for the US Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED). The five-year contract, 9-month base plus four one-year options, has an estimated value of $33 million, if all options are exercised.

The US Navy and Marine Corps Reserve Psychological Health Outreach Program (PHOP) supports military readiness as Reservists returning from deployments face unique challenges that can cause increased stress in their lives and exacerbate deployment stress injuries such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) or Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Additionally, Reservists face access to care challenges, since their eligibility and access to military or Veteran Affairs (VA) health care is dependent on many factors. Serco plays an integral part in providing a "safety-net" for PH, in addition to working with Reservists and their families to address their long-term needs in accessing health care services.

"Serco is honoured to continue to provide this important service to our Navy and Marine Corps reservists. I am proud of the work our great team provides in delivering this critical support; understanding the unique challenges faced in balancing civilian life with the demands of military service," said Tom Waston, Serco's Chief Executive Officer in North America.

Since 2008, Serco has provided PHOP outreach support for both individual Reservists and command units within the within Navy Reserve Force Commands and Marine Forces Reserve as part of BUMED’s Psychological Health (PH) Reserve Program across 30 US-based locations.

