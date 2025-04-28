Storytime Bookshop Launches $15,000 Crowdfunding Campaign to Expand Access to Books and Creative Literacy Programs

Kennewick’s beloved children’s bookstore becomes first NuMarket campaign in the Tri-Cities

Kennewick, WA, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Storytime Bookshop, a vibrant children’s bookstore located in downtown Kennewick, has launched a $15,000 crowdfunding campaign through NuMarket , a community-driven platform designed to help small businesses grow. The campaign supports Storytime Bookshop’s mission to bring books, author visits, story times, and creative programming to families across the Tri-Cities and neighboring communities.





Owner Lorelei Kennedy Welcomes You In; Photo Credit: Jason Keene, KeenEye Photography





In partnership with NuMarket and Main Street America, Storytime Bookshop invites its customers and community to contribute to the campaign and receive 120% of their contribution back in store credit to use on books, classes, seasonal camps, photography sessions, and more.

This innovative, customer-first funding model helps businesses grow while keeping value in the local economy. Every dollar raised through NuMarket generates $1.36 for the business and $2.26 for the local economy—offering a more sustainable alternative to traditional financing.

Founded by educator Lorelei Kennedy and creative partner Jason Keene, Storytime Bookshop began as a mobile pop-up with a rolling bookshelf. In just six months, it has grown into the region’s only dedicated children’s bookstore—offering a 1,600-square-foot space filled with diverse books, daily story times, a classroom for hands-on learning, and a book-themed photography studio. The campaign’s funds will support the expansion of Storytime Bookshop’s programming and outreach to surrounding communities like Connell, Prosser, Ritzville, and Hermiston, OR, where families often lack access to local bookstores or literacy resources.

“This isn’t just about expansion for the sake of it ,” says Kennedy, who also works as a Wolf Trap Teaching Artist with the Washington State Arts Commission. “It’s about making sure every child—especially those in rural and underserved communities—has access to books, stories, and joyful learning experiences that reflect their lives. We’re creating magic here, one story, and one breath at a time.”

Campaign contributions will directly fund expanded outreach, school and library partnerships, free book programs, author visits, and interactive events designed to make literacy more accessible and joyful for kids and families

Join the Campaign:

Storytime Bookshop’s crowdfunding campaign launches on Tuesday, April 23 and will run for 30 days. Contributions of any size are welcome, and all supporters receive 120% back in store credit as a thank-you for investing in the shop’s future.

To contribute and learn more, visit: https://numarket.co/fund/storytime-bookshop

About Storytime Bookshop

Storytime Bookshop is a locally owned children’s bookstore located in downtown Kennewick, WA. Founded by educator and storyteller Lorelei Kennedy and photographer Jason Keene, the bookshop is built on the belief that every child deserves to fall in love with reading. The space offers a curated selection of books for all ages, bilingual and multicultural titles, creative classes, story times, and seasonal camps—all designed to spark imagination and build community.

About NuMarket

NuMarket is a crowdfunding platform designed to help small businesses grow with the support of their communities. Contributors receive 120% of their contribution back in credits, which can be used toward future purchases. By offering a rewarding alternative to traditional financing, NuMarket empowers businesses to thrive while fostering stronger community connections. https://numarket.co

About Main Street America

Main Street America (MSA) leads an inclusive, impact-driven movement dedicated to reenergizing and strengthening older and historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts through place-based economic development and community preservation. Over the past 40 years, the MSA network has helped to generate over $107.62 billion in local reinvestment and start more than 175,000 new businesses. https://mainstreet.org

Storytime Bookshop Interior, Photo Credit: Jason Keene, KeenEye Photography





