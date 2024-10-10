MAINE, October 10 - Back to current news.

October 10, 2024

Attorney Generals Office

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Danna Hayes

Danna.hayes@maine.gov

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey Announces Successful Prosecution of Tax Evader

AUGUSTA – Attorney General Aaron Frey announced that Cary Harper, age 50, of Ellsworth has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for failure to file Maine income tax returns for the years 2013 through 2016.

In 2022, Harper pled guilty and entered into a two-year deferred disposition agreement during which he agreed to pay Maine Revenue Services $14,915 in restitution, comply with his obligation to file returns, and pay Maine income tax in the future. However, during the two-year deferred disposition period, Harper failed to make restitution payments or pay his Maine income tax for 2022.

Harper had also not filed taxes for several years prior to 2013.

The Hancock County Unified Criminal Court sentenced Harper to 364 days with all but 60 days suspended and one year of administrative release.

“The hardworking taxpayers of this State rightfully expect their fellow Mainers to chip in and pay their share,” said Attorney General Frey. “My Office will not hesitate to prosecute willful disregard for this basic societal obligation.”

Maine Revenue Services’ Criminal Investigations Unit investigated the case and Assistant Attorney General Elizabeth T. Weyl prosecuted it for the Criminal Division of the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

