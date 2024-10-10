AGO Supports World Mental Health Day

October 10, 2024

Today, the Utah Attorney General’s Office recognizes World Mental Health Day.

According to the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH), the theme for this year’s day of recognition is prioritizing mental health in the workplace. WFMH President Tsuyoshi Akiyama writes, “The COVID-19 pandemic pulled the curtain back on the dramatic need to address mental health issues in the workplace. Today, around the world, enlightened leaders strive to meet their duty of care, recognizing that addressing the mental health needs of their workforce is not only beneficial for individuals but also for healthy and high-performing organization.”

This day is especially important in the State of Utah. Per the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute’s County Health Rankings, Utah adults experienced 5.2 poor mental health days over 30 days for a 2021 report (the U.S. average was 4.8). This number shows that we have much work to do in our state to improve the mental health of our citizens in every community. Leaders in every jurisdiction of the State are committed to these efforts and the desired outcome.

Attorney General Sean D. Reyes has always prioritized and protected the mental health of state employees in this office. Since assuming his duties as Utah’s top law enforcement officer, Reyes has worked to ensure that men and women at the Attorney General’s Office know that their mental health matters to him and their supervisors. These efforts to check in on employees are especially important with the very sensitive, fast-paced, real-world matters that these public servants engage in on a daily basis.

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health has given readers several actions that they can take to help improve the mental health of men and women around you in the workplace. These actions are as follows:

Express gratitude Practice email etiquette Prioritize no meeting & meeting-less days Practice mindfulness activities Practice job crafting Be a source of social support

The Utah Attorney General’s Office hopes that everyone is enjoying positive mental health experiences in all workplaces in every industry across our great state.