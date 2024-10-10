DBIA to Host 2024 Design-Build Conference & Expo in Dallas with Keynotes on Innovation and Leadership

Flyer for 2024 DBIA Design-Build Conference & Expo, Nov. 60-8, Dallas, TX

Event Features Futurist April Rinne, Best-Selling Author Alex Banayan and Cutting-Edge Sessions on Resiliency, Team Building and VDC Technologies

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) is excited to host the 2024 Design-Build Conference & Expo in Dallas, TX, from Nov. 6–8. DBIA’s annual conference is the largest gathering of design-build Owners and practitioners, offering unparalleled opportunities to learn from industry leaders, discover new trends and engage in networking that drives project success.

What: 2024 Design-Build Conference & Expo

When: Nov. 6–8, 2024

Where: Dallas, TX – Hilton, Anatole

Why: This year’s event will feature dynamic keynote speakers Alex Banayan, best-selling author of The Third Door, and futurist April Rinne, known for her work on agile leadership in a changing world.

The conference will offer over 20 educational sessions across five key tracks:

• Design-Build Done Right
• Teamology
• Community Champions
• Innovation and Integration
• Sustainability and Resiliency

Session highlights include:

• "Building for Resiliency": Exploring design-build strategies that promote resilient infrastructure in the face of climate change.
• "Leadership in Collaborative Teams": A deep dive into supporting strong, collaborative design-build teams for project success.
• "Breaking Down Barriers: Women Leading in Design-Build": Featuring insights from leading women in the industry.

In addition to the conference, the third annual VDCLEx (Virtual Design & Construction Leadership Exchange) will be held Nov. 5 at the Hilton Anatole, focusing on cutting-edge VDC technologies and leadership practices for seasoned VDC professionals and newcomers.

Visit designbuildexpo.com for full session and track descriptions.

Media Access: Members of the media must complete the press pass registration form to attend the conference and/or VDCLEx. Contact Erin Looney, elooney@dbia.org, (850) 443-0455, for questions or additional information.

Erin C Looney
Design-Build Institute of America
+1 850-443-0455
email us here

About

The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) is the authority on Design-Build Done Right®. Comprising architectural, engineering and construction professionals, as well as Owners, academics and students, our members have collaborated and innovated for more than 30 years, successfully delivering some of America's most notable projects. DBIA has transformed the industry by bringing together multiple disciplines and reinventing what design-build can achieve for our nation. With education, certification and collaboration at its core, DBIA empowers designers, construction professionals, Owners and industry firms to achieve collaborative success in design-build projects.

Design-Build Institute of America

