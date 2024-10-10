Reclaiming our titles: empowering resident doctors for a stronger NHS

As a resident doctor and co-chair of the Resident Doctor Committee at the Royal College of Physicians (RCP), I know firsthand how important it is to use the right professional titles. These titles don’t just signal our qualifications and competence, they also help build trust with patients and establish respect in the workplace. For too long, doctors in the UK have been undervalued with terms like "junior" and "trainee"—labels that don’t reflect the years of hard-earned experience we bring to the table. It’s time for the RCP to align with other professional bodies and refer to us as “residents.”



No single term perfectly captures all doctors outside consultant or SAS roles, but “resident” is a much more accurate description. Many of us completed medical school over a decade ago, often act as senior decision-makers, and are de facto responsible for managing hospital admissions. We also provide specialist advice, both inpatient and outpatient. It’s clear that the current terminology doesn't do justice to the role we actually play.



But changing titles alone isn’t enough. We need real, tangible improvements in how resident doctors—whether FY1s or senior registrars—are treated. NHS trusts and deaneries must step up, but the RCP has a key role to play too. We need to ensure resident doctors’ voices are heard, and we’re especially keen that the bye-laws be changed to allow RCP members, including resident doctors, to vote alongside fellows in senior college officer elections. We also need to keep pushing for high-quality, comprehensive medical training, and think about how we’re going to recruit and prepare future physicians to lead multidisciplinary teams in an increasingly complex healthcare landscape.



The RCP, along with our new Resident Doctor Committee, understands the frustrations many resident doctors feel. Making progress on these issues is a top priority, and we’re committed to driving these initiatives forward. Read our leader column in the latest issue of our membership magazine, Commentary, which has been guest edited by resident doctors.

RCP launches new initiative for the next generation of physicians

Following the publication of Shape of medicine in September 2023, the RCP is launching a new initiative this autumn as part of its commitment to rebuild the strong reputation of the college. An RCP next generation oversight group will guide college activity to develop, implement and evaluate policies that could improve the working lives of early career doctors. Chaired by the vice president for education and training, joined by physicians from every career stage, including resident and foundation doctors, medical students, SAS and locally employed doctors, and consultants, the group will oversee the year of generation next at the RCP during 2025. For information, or to get involved, please contact NextGen@rcp.ac.uk.

Teale essay prize for resident doctors 2025: should we end rotational training?

In keeping with 2025 as the year of generation next at the RCP, the college has announced that the 2025 topic for the Teale essay prize will be ‘Should we end rotational training for physicians?’ The prize winner will receive £200 and a fee-waiver for the college’s annual conference, Medicine 2025. The deadline for applications is 9 March 2025. Find out more, or contact fundingandawards@rcp.ac.uk.