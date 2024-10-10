South Dakota State Fair Revenues Up 20% Over Last Year

PIERRE, S.D. – The 2024 South Dakota State Fair generated $266,352.21 in tax collections, up 20% from the 2023 revenues of $222,108.58.

During this year’s State Fair, there were 602 booths rented to 301 different vendors, down 6.5% from the 2023 event vendor numbers of 322. Fairgoers spent money on goods, services, and concessions during the six-day event – totaling over $3.2 million in revenue.

South Dakota has seen consistent revenue from the State Fair over the last several years. Thousands of South Dakotans got out to enjoy the state fair and all the fun family attractions that came with it.

Of the tax collected during the South Dakota State Fair, $136,745.50 was state sales tax, $63,106.02 was Huron’s municipal sales tax, $19,256.35 was Huron’s municipal gross receipts tax, and $47,244.34 was state tourism tax.