Electoral commission on Municipal by-election results held on 09 October
The African National Congress (ANC) retained three (3) seats and won another in the by-elections held yesterday.
The new seat was previously occupied by the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Eastern Cape.
The new ANC Councillors are:
- Dumisani Ntyabontyi, in Ward 12 in Buffalo City Municipality, BUF
Eastern Cape. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 57,05% of the total votes cast, compared to 81,44% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 38,69%.
- Lwando Pisane in Ward 20 Municipality, Buffalo Municipality, BUF, Eastern Cape. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 61,66% of the total votes cast, compared to 55,89 during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 39,52%.
- Sithembele Mangqwangwana, in Ward 15 in the Intsika Yethu Municipality, EC135, Eastern Cape. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 88.24% of the total votes cast, compared to 79,01% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 45,97%
- Junine Patricia Priscilla Ludick, in ward 06 in the !Kheis Municipality, NC084, Northern Cape. The party won a seat previous won by the DA in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 57,79% of the total votes cast, compared to 49,31% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 72,14%.
Ensuring free, fair and credible elections
For media queries: Please contact
Kate Bapela
Cell: 082 600 6386
For media interviews:
E-mail: spokesperson@elections.org.za
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.