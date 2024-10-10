Submit Release
Electoral commission on Municipal by-election results held on 09 October

The African National Congress (ANC) retained three (3) seats and won another in the by-elections held yesterday. 
The new seat was previously occupied by the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Eastern Cape. 

The new ANC Councillors are:

  • Dumisani Ntyabontyi, in Ward 12 in Buffalo City Municipality, BUF
    Eastern Cape. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 57,05% of the total votes cast, compared to 81,44% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 38,69%.
     
  • Lwando Pisane in Ward 20 Municipality, Buffalo Municipality, BUF, Eastern Cape. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal   Elections, with 61,66% of the total votes cast, compared to 55,89 during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 39,52%.
     
  • Sithembele Mangqwangwana, in Ward 15 in the Intsika Yethu Municipality, EC135, Eastern Cape. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 88.24% of the total votes cast, compared to 79,01% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 45,97%
       
  • Junine Patricia Priscilla Ludick, in ward 06 in the !Kheis Municipality, NC084, Northern Cape. The party won a seat previous won by the DA in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 57,79% of the total votes cast, compared to 49,31% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 72,14%.

Ensuring free, fair and credible elections 

