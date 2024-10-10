Minister Dean Macpherson welcomes Cabinet's permanent appointment of DDG for Governance, risk and compliance

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Dean Macpherson welcomes Cabinet’s permeant appointment of Lwazi Mahlangu as the Deputy Director General for Governance, Risk and Compliance within the department. The appointment follows the Ministers intention to fill critical vacancies within the department which has seen acting officials for a number of years.

“Mr Mahlangu’s appointment will go a long way to bring leadership and stability to a critical division within the department as we work to build a strong foundation to end corruption and improve service delivery. Mr Mahlangu brings a wealth of experience to the position, having previously served in it in an acting capacity, and over the years he has earned the respect of public officials,” Minister Macpherson said.

“Together with other actions we are taking in the department such as the readvertisement of Deputy Director General positions and the reform of the Human Resources Department, I am believe that we are building a professional public service within the department.”

Within 100 days in office, Minister Macpherson has taken decisive action to stabilise the public service within the Department having appointed Carmen-Joy Abrahams as Acting Deputy Director-General of Corporate Services to addresses concerns about irregular practices. Abrahams have also been asked to complete a skills audit of all those in the Senior Management Service of the department to ensure it has the skills necessary to fill full its mandate.

No department can function without a dedicated and competent professional service and this is key under my leadership. Following the closure of applications for further senior positions, Minister Macpherson said the department will move with speed to conducts interviews and take those outcomes to Cabinet.

“There is truly a new energy within the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure to take action to stabilise the department and improve service delivery. We will build on this momentum to implement meaningful reforms within the department to turn South Africa into a construction site and use public assets for public good. Let us build South Africa.”

For enquiries:

James de Villiers

Spokesperson for Minister Macpherson

Cell: 082 766 0276

