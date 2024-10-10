Communications and Digital Technologies congratulates Adv Norman Gidi on his election to ITSO panel of legal experts

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies is delighted to announce the election of Advocate Nkhetheleni Norman Gidi to the prestigious Panel of Legal Experts at the International Telecommunications Satellite Organisation (ITSO).

As one of only eleven experts selected globally, Advocate Gidi will play a crucial role in providing legal guidance to ITSO for the next two years. His election at the forty-first meeting of the ITSO Assembly of Parties (AP41), currently taking place in Washington, D.C., USA, represents a remarkable milestone and a testament to his remarkable qualifications.

Advocate Gidi brings over twenty (20) years of invaluable experience in providing legal advice to both the South African government and the ICT Regulator. Currently serving as the Executive of Policy Research and Analysis at the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA), his expertise and dedication are truly commendable. In light of his election, Advocate Gidi expressed deep gratitude to the South African government and ICASA for their unwavering support in the lead-up to the AP41 election.

The Director-General of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, Ms Nonkqubela Thathakahle Jordan-Dyani, is leading the South African delegation to the ITSO AP41.

"South Africa and the Department, firmly believe that Advocate Gidi possesses the necessary knowledge and skills to make a valuable contribution as a member of the Panel of Legal Experts for ITSO.

Advocate Gidi is a dynamic and astute legal professional with a keen focus on legal and policy analysis. Without doubt, he will make progressive contribution on the work of the African common proposal to ensure that ITSO continues to fullfil its purpose on providing non-discriminatory access” stated Ms Jordan-Dyani.

ITSO is an intergovernmental organization with 149 member states, that incorporates the principle set forth in Resolution 1721 (XVI) of the General Assembly of the United Nations, which established that communication by means of satellite should be available to the nations of the world as soon as practicable on a global and non-discriminatory basis.

ITSO has a mandate to ensure that Intelsat, Ltd. provides public telecommunications services, including voice, data and video, on a global and non-discriminatory basis and to advance the common heritage of nations.

As a specialized agency of the United Nations, the Assembly of Parties meets once every two years to consider strategic decisions of ITSO and receive the Director General’s Reports on the Progress of ITSO.

The purpose of ITSO is to tackle issues related to providing access to high-quality and reliable public telecommunications services on a global and non-discriminatory basis.

