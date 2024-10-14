BRISTOL, CT, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UROK Logistics is awarded SDVBE Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Veteran-Owned Business Excellence

UROK Logistics, a Veteran owned freight brokerage specializing in comprehensive logistics solutions, is proud to announce that it has earned the exclusive designation as a Certified Service Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise™ (SDVBE) from the National Veteran Owned Business Association. To be eligible for the designation as NaVOBA Certified SDVBE™, the applicant firm must be at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by one or more U.S. military veterans. At its core certification is a protection for both veteran-owned businesses as well as the corporations and organizations that do business with them.

“People can easily say ‘I’m a veteran-owned business’ when they really aren’t,” NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek said. “Corporations will not risk the accuracy of their Supplier Diversity spending goals by recording spending on contracts with firms that say they are owned by veterans if they aren’t absolutely certain of the ownership, operation and control of that firm. Working with a third-party nonprofit organization like NaVOBA and its VBE certification program provides that certainty.”

“We are honored to receive the SDVBE certification,” said Andrew Frank, President of UROK Logistics. “This certification is a testament to our commitment to excellence and just the beginning of our support for the veteran community.” This is an important milestone for our company and a validation of our efforts to provide exceptional service while upholding the values of integrity and dedication.”

As a certified SDVBE, UROK Logistics is now positioned to offer its services to a broader range of clients, including government agencies and organizations seeking to partner with veteran-owned businesses. The SDVBE certification also opens up new opportunities for UROK Logistics to contribute to initiatives aimed at supporting veteran entrepreneurs and enhancing their economic impact. By leveraging its veteran-led perspective, the company is committed to fostering an inclusive business environment and advocating for policies that benefit the broader veteran communities.

For more information about UROK Logistics and its services, please visit www.uroklogistics.com or contact Andrew Frank at Andrew@uroklogistics.com or 860-329-5702.

About UROK Logistics

UROK Logistics is a freight brokerage firm specializing in FTL (Full Truckload), LTL (Less than Truckload), and Partial shipments. UROK Logistics is focused on supply chain efficiency utilizing innovative logistics solutions designed to streamline transportation processes. With a mission of customer satisfaction and applying industry-leading expertise, UROK Logistics provides a range of services including freight management, supply chain optimization, and logistics consulting. “We are committed to delivering exceptional service while supporting the veteran community.”

About NaVOBA

National Veteran-Owned Business Association.

NaVOBA is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and two-thirds of NaVOBA’s Board of Directors seats are held by corporations to ensure its alignment with the needs of corporate supplier diversity programs.

NaVOBA has trademarked the “Certified Veterans Business Enterprise™” and “Certified Service-Disabled Veterans Business Enterprise™” designations, wordmarks and seals, making NaVOBA the exclusive organization certifying VBEs/SDVBEs for the private sector. NaVOBA’s VBE/SDVBE certifications directly mirror those of the MBE and WBE certifications and ensures that any certified VBE/SDVBE is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by one or more U.S. military Veterans.

NaVOBA's process collects the applicant's military service record information directly from the U.S. Federal Government on the veteran's behalf immediately upon initializing the application to eliminate the possibility of fraudulent submissions (e.g. the OPPOSITE of self-certification) while simultaneously accelerating the process.

Like other corporate diversity certifications, site-visit interviews are conducted in 100 percent of cases; however, VBE/SDVBE certifications are good for three (3) years. NaVOBA employs a dedicated team of full-time documentation analysts, dramatically increasing efficiency and reducing processing time relative to existing programs. Finally, and most importantly to the veteran-owned firms, the cost is substantially less than any other private sector veteran-owned business certification.

In April of 2019, NaVOBA joined the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC) joining our partners at the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), Disability:IN, the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), US Black Chamber of Commerce (USBCCC), US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC), US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce (USPAAC, WEConnect International, Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP), and the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Media Contact:

Andrew Frank

UROK LOGISTICS

860-329-5702

Andrew@uroklogistics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.