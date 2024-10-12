WellMed Bangkok Clinic Announces Major Expansion to Meet Growing Patient Demand

WellMed Bangkok Clinic Healthcare provider in Bangkok Bangkok healthcare expansion

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WellMed Bangkok Clinic , a leading healthcare provider in central Bangkok, is pleased to announce the grand opening of a significant expansion to its facility. This development marks the clinic’s commitment to delivering enhanced, high-quality healthcare services to the growing patient base in Bangkok and beyond. The new space will support WellMed’s ongoing mission of providing comprehensive care, with additional treatment options and an improved patient experience.The expansion includes new, state-of-the-art treatment rooms, allowing WellMed to serve more patients while maintaining its high standard of care. The clinic has also expanded its medical team, ensuring reduced waiting times and a broader range of healthcare services—all delivered with the same compassionate approach WellMed is renowned for.“We are thrilled to open this extension to better serve our patients,” said Dr. Sukrit Thiramanus, Director of WellMed Bangkok Clinic. “Our goal has always been to provide top-notch, patient-centered care, and this expansion allows us to meet the growing healthcare needs of our community more effectively.”One of the highlights of the expansion is the introduction of specialized sexual health services. WellMed now offers a comprehensive suite of sexual health care options, including confidential screenings, counseling, and treatments. This addition reinforces the clinic’s commitment to providing supportive, discreet care for a wide array of patient concerns.In addition to sexual health services, the clinic is proud to introduce an expanded offering of aesthetic treatments. Utilizing the latest technologies and techniques, WellMed now provides patients with advanced skincare treatments and non-invasive cosmetic procedures aimed at enhancing and rejuvenating their appearance.Conveniently located near BTS Asoke Station, WellMed Bangkok Clinic has built a reputation for providing personalized and professional care to both local residents and the expat community. This expansion ensures that WellMed remains at the forefront of Bangkok’s healthcare sector, offering a wider range of services with an expanded team of dedicated medical professionals.About WellMed Bangkok ClinicWellMed Bangkok Clinic is a premier healthcare provider located in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand. The clinic specializes in general healthcare services, sexual health care, aesthetic treatments, and more. With a multilingual staff and a team of highly experienced doctors, WellMed offers personalized, patient-focused care to both locals and international patients. The clinic is conveniently located near BTS Asoke Station, providing easy access to quality medical care in Bangkok.

