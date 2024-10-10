Submit Release
Statement by Premier King on World Mental Health Day

CANADA, October 10 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement on World Mental Health Day:

“Today, October 10, is World Mental Health Day, a reminder to reflect on our mental well-being and support those around us. Mental health is something we all experience, whether through moments of stress or more persistent challenges.

We are committed to ensuring mental health services are accessible for everyone. Help is available, and no one should hesitate to reach out for support.

By talking openly about mental health, we can break down the stigma and create a community where everyone feels safe seeking help. Together, we can make a positive difference for all Islanders.

If you or someone you know needs support, the Mental Health and Addiction line is available 24/7 at 1-833-553-6983. Calls are answered by trained mental health professionals 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.”

