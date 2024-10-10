State Auditor Blaha Releases 2023 Asset Forfeitures and Forfeiture Expenditures Report - October 10, 2024

Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

Asset forfeitures decreased 27% from 2022; 50% over the last five years

Saint Paul, MN – “The number of completed asset forfeitures decreased by 27% from 2022 to 2023. Over the five-year period from 2019 to 2023, completed forfeitures fell by 50%,” noted Auditor Blaha. “The forfeiture legislation passed in 2021 by the Minnesota Legislature appears to be a major driver of the change.”

The report shows that net proceeds from asset forfeitures fell from $8.5 million in 2022 to $5.3 million in 2023—an overall decrease of 38%. In 2023, the total net value of forfeitures under $1,500 reached $512,807, down 48% from $987,601 in 2022.

“These changes are a result of civil liberty advocates, law enforcement, and legislators coming together to find common ground. While these changes won’t impact most Minnesotans, those who are impacted can trust the process to be fairer and more balanced. We can see the results of that in today’s report that continues a downward trend of civil asset forfeiture,” stated Sen. Mark Johnson, a chief sponsor of the 2021 legislation.

Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and controlled substance offenses dominated asset forfeitures, accounting for 78% of the forfeitures. Over the past five years, DUI-related forfeitures decreased by 64%, while controlled substance forfeitures dropped by 53%.

“The latest report on forfeitures from State Auditor Blaha shows that the legislation we passed in 2021 is having the desired effect of decreasing forfeitures in Minnesota. The work done on this legislation by both progressive and conservative organizations and a bipartisan group of legislators has resulted in a successful policy change that has positively impacted Minnesotans,” said Rep. Kelly Moller, a chief sponsor of the 2021 legislation.

Key highlights from the report include:

In 2023, 243 law enforcement agencies reported 3,873 completed forfeitures.

Of the 3,873 completed forfeitures reported in 2023, 1,698 forfeitures involving seized cash or property that was sold, or an agreement or program that required the participating agency to receive monetary compensation, yielding net proceeds of $5,290,018.

Vehicles comprised 52% of seized property, followed by firearms (24%), cash (23%) and other property (1%).

In 2023, the agencies with 100 or more completed forfeitures included the Minnesota State Patrol (1,028), Minneapolis Police Department (167), Saint Cloud Police Department (115), and CEE-VI Drug Task Force (100). Together, these agencies accounted for 36% of all completed forfeitures.

Forfeiture expenditures in 2023 totalled $7.1 million, primarily allocated to capital expenses, salaries, operating costs, and professional services, which represented 76% of total expenditures.

The report notes that 191 agencies did not process any forfeitures in 2023, compared to 164 in 2022.

The findings of this report will be presented today, Oct. 10, at 11:30 a.m. in the Minnesota Capitol Press Room B971. The presentation will be available via live stream on the OSA YouTube page.

For background purposes, the Minnesota Legislature authorized local law enforcement agencies to use forfeited property for law enforcement purposes or sell the property and use the proceeds of the sale for authorized agency activities in 1971. State laws governing property that is subject to forfeiture proceedings, and the actual disposition of the forfeited property, have changed considerably since inception. A more detailed history of Minnesota forfeiture legislation can be found on pages 5-7 of the report.

View the full report on the OSA website.