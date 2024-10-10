Anti-aging Supplements Market Size Worth US$ 8.80 Billion With an Impressive CAGR 7.9% from 2024 To 2032

Anti-aging Supplements Market

The growing aging population globally is driving the market demand.

The supplements frequently carry a gamut of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and alternate substances that are considered to reinforce overall health.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our anti-aging supplements market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞. 𝐈𝐧 2023, 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐒𝐃 4.47 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧. 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 7.9%, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 8.80 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Aging is an organic procedure that cannot be halted, but one can retard it and decrease the probability of age-connected diseases through dietary lifestyle and alterations. For instance, anti-aging pills and supplements that assist retard or even change the aging procedure to a certain limit. Several elements, such as genetics, ambiance, and lifestyle, cause aging. For instance, the genes one assumes from the parents can impact the probability of developing age-connected illnesses.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:Collagen is a systemic protein detected in skin and connective tissues. Aging decreases collagen fabrication, causing apparent indications of aging such as wrinkles and sagging skin. Collagen supplements decrease these indications and enhance skin well-being and looks. Curcumin is a yellow antioxidant compound detected in turmeric, a spice utilized in Indian and Middle Eastern cooking and medicine. The escalating life expectancy and reduced birth rates globally are pushing the anti-aging supplements market demand.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:• Cureveda• Decode Age• GNC Holdings, LLC• Life Extension.• Nu Skin Enterprises• Nutrova• Oziva• Shaklee Corporation• Thorne.• Tru Niagen𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:Science-Backed Expressions: Anti-aging supplements are growingly customized, concentrating on organic components and comprehensive viewpoints on aging. Consumers have a leaning towards science-backed expressions that provide numerous advantages such as enhancing skin health and cognitive function, boosting the demand for anti-aging supplements market growth.Growing Research and Development Ventures: Growing research and development ventures in anti-aging supplements are pushing the market’s CAGR. Supplements that earmark specific systems known to impact aging are being advanced with a concentration on enhancing scientific comprehension of aging procedures.Demand for Organic Solutions: The market is encountering notable augmentation propelled by consumer demand for organic solutions together with growing worries about support and health. Consumers are growingly selecting expressions that are liberated of jarring preservatives and artificial chemicals mirroring an elevated consciousness of components they utilize to apply to their skins.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The anti-aging supplements market segmentation is based on ingredient, application, distribution channel, and region.• By ingredient analysis, the collagen segment held the largest market share. This is due to its important part in conserving the resilience and framework of the skin.• By application analysis, the hair, skin, and nail care segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to the growing consumer engrossment in sustaining sprightly appearance and overall well-being.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the anti-aging supplements market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the escalating significance of sustaining well-being and vibrancy as people live longer.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The consciousness of deterrent health measures, the cultural inclination for sustaining appearance, and the progression in skin care technology fuel the regional market expansion.

FAQs:
How much is the anti-aging supplements market?
The market size was valued at USD 4.47 billion in 2023.

What is the growth rate of the anti-aging supplements market?
The global market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2024-2032.

Which region held the largest market share?
North America had the largest share of the global market.

Which ingredient led the market?
The collagen category dominated the market in 2023. Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises.

