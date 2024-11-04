RIG 600 PRO HS DUAL WIRELESS GAMING HEADSET WITH WICKED UPDATE NOW IN STORES

RIG 600 PRO Acid Camo WC PadZ ear cushions

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Watch the trailer here NACON , a leader in premium gaming accessories and the parent company of the RIG audio brand, proudly announces that the limited edition RIG 600 PRO HS Acid Camo—a collaboration with Wicked Cushions - is available now, exclusively at GameStop.This exciting upgrade to the 600 PRO Series combines Wicked Cushion’s renowned comfort and style with signature RIG features and unmatched audio quality.The star of the collaboration is the integration of WC PadZ ear cushions by Wicked Cushions, designed exclusively for the 600 PRO HS in acid camo. These cushions feature dense memory foam lined with custom sports fabric, wrapped in a striking camo-patterned PU leather to deliver all-day comfort with a stylish edge.“Partnering with Wicked Cushions has allowed us to take the RIG 600 PRO to a new level,” said Jack Reynolds, Brand Director for RIG. “The integration of Wicked Cushions’ unique design and comfort technology with our signature audio performance provides an enhanced experience for gamers.”Or Amzaleg, founder of Wicked Cushions, also expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership:“We partnered with RIG for our first-ever audio brand collaboration due to their relentless pursuit of innovation and performance. At Wicked Cushions, we’ve always focused on enhancing comfort and style, and it’s clear RIG shares that same passion for pushing boundaries in gaming.”PRICING AND AVAILABILITY The RIG 600 HS Acid Camo is now available here , exclusively at GameStop for an SRP of $89.99 USD.RIG 600 PRO FEATURES● Limited edition Acid Camo headband and earpad designs● Featuring ‘WC PadZ’ ear cushions designed by Wicked Cushions● Dual-mode wireless with 2.4GHz USB-C adapter and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.● High-quality game audio from bass-boosted 40mm high-sensitivity drivers.● Tuned chamber acoustics for balanced audio.● Mic discreetly folds into the earcup when on the go.● All-day comfort via light weight ear cups wrapped in breathable fabric.● Virtually unbreakable and plush-cushioned headband.● 600 PRO Navigator app available for advanced customization.● Compatible with Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and mobile devices.● Up to 24-hour Bluetooth battery life● Up to 18-hour 2.4GHz battery life.● Recharge via USB-C port (cable included).About RIGRIG is a premium gaming accessory brand and the leader in tournament audio for professional gaming. RIG introduced the first stadium-class esports headset in 2012 and is trusted by sound stage professionals, team coaches and pro players during league and live events worldwide. The brand aims to develop next generation gear for competitive gamers, esports players and streamers. In 2020, RIG was acquired by NACON, a leading video game developer and designer of premium gaming accessories, including the Compact and Revolution series of controllers for console and PC.About NACONNACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 10 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. www.nacongaming.com

LIMITED EDITION ACID CAMO RIG 600 PRO HS ft. Wicked Cushions | DUAL WIRELESS HEADSET

