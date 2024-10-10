Jerry Wright of LEANwRIGHT and Author of “The Insanity Trap” to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to respected Lean consultant Jerry M. Wright, “About 80-90% of businesses don’t use Material Requirements Planning (MRP) software systems as intended, and they are unwittingly contributing to a long list of problems in their companies. These problems include excess inventory, stock shortages, and expensive expedited freight costs,” warns Wright. “This misapplication leads to what I term ‘The Insanity Trap’—an endless cycle of inaccurate forecasting, excessive costs, and operational inefficiencies.”

LEANwRIGHT, Inc., an award-winning firm specializing in Lean Six Sigma Training and Business Management Consulting, helps medium to large-sized companies address critical challenges they face managing inventory efficiently. Jerry M. Wright, a seasoned industry expert and the founder of LEANwRIGHT, Inc., highlights significant flaws in the traditional approach to MRP. With over four decades of experience and a proven track record of transforming supply chain operations, Wright is ready to bring his revolutionary strategies to businesses seeking more effective inventory management solutions.

Established in 2013, LEANwRIGHT, Inc. is known for its transformational Lean Six Sigma training programs. While Lean Six Sigma is widely known for its rigorous, continuous improvement philosophy and structured belt system (White, Yellow, Green, and Black Belts), Jerry believes the firm’s true strength lies in practical business applications rather than just theoretical knowledge.

Breaking the Cycle: Wright’s Unique Approach to MRP

Jerry Wright introduces two primary solutions for improving MRP use. The first involves adopting a demand-based system, often termed “Kanban” in Japanese, which translates to “visual signal.” The second solution promotes the adoption of Demand-Driven MRP, a less publicized but highly effective and more automated approach.

“The software industry supporting traditional MRP systems represents a $75 billion industry, and they have zero incentive to promote simpler, more effective methods that require fewer complexities,” states Wright. “The transformation we’re advocating doesn’t need extensive, costly software overhauls. My approach is largely human-driven and involves making decisions about how to use what businesses already have, but more effectively.”

Wright’s methodology has already shown remarkable success across diverse sectors, from dental labs to aerospace. He recounts his time at DJO Global, where strategic adjustments to their MRP system reduced backorders to virtually zero and lowered inventory by 40%. DJO was able to exit all off-site warehouses, take backorders to zero all while enhancing customer satisfaction, proving that significant improvements are achievable with the right strategies.

“Every industry—from electronics to law enforcement, medical devices, or even those producing vaccines—can benefit from these methodologies,” says Wright. “The changes required aren’t costly in terms of financial investment, but they demand commitment, time, and a willingness to diverge from ineffective norms.”

At LEANwRIGHT, the objective is to alleviate frustrations that supply chain and inventory professionals face. Wright paints a vivid picture of this workplace stress, from long hours and job dissatisfaction to being unfairly blamed for systemic issues beyond their control.

“The typical inventory professional is like Bob the purchasing manager or Sally the inventory control person. They’re constantly berated with, ‘Why are we on backorder?’ or ‘Why do we have so many shortages?’ It is a cycle of guesswork—guessing future needs and getting it wrong repeatedly,” explains Wright.

The Insanity Trap: What Your MRP Consultant Won’t Tell You

One of the core messages in Wright’s newly released book, “The Insanity Trap: What Your MRP Consultant Won’t Tell You” is the necessity of moving away from speculative forecasting. Instead, inventory management should rely on actual orders and demand signals. Wright shares an analogy involving AI and flipping coins to illustrate how even the most sophisticated forecasting tools fall short in providing exact predictions.

“Forecasting is essentially guessing, albeit with a fancier title,” Wright emphasizes. “The goal is to shift organizations from guesswork to real-time demand fulfillment.”

The Unique Value Proposition of LEANwRIGHT

Unlike many SaaS providers pushing advanced but often unnecessary forecasting tools, LEANwRIGHT stresses using existing systems more proficiently. This focus promises substantial cost savings, improved workflow, and enhanced job satisfaction.

“I’ve had the privilege of implementing these changes in many firms, and have seen firsthand how it transforms lives,” Wright notes. “People go from working grueling hours to having more personal time and greater workplace satisfaction.”

An Invitation to Transform

LEANwRIGHT’s consulting services are geared toward both operational-level professionals and upper management, from supply chain managers to CEOs. Wright encourages business leaders to recognize the immense cost-saving potential of improving their MRP systems and to invest in these transformations for long-term benefits.

“Our business management consulting service isn’t just about reducing costs. It’s about making life better for employees and optimizing overall business performance,” concludes Wright. “It’s time for companies to wake up, see the potential, and embrace smarter, user-friendly solutions for their inventory management challenges.”

Close Up Radio will feature Jerry M. Wright in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Monday October 14th at 3pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information about Jerry Wright, please visit https://LEANwRIGHT.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.