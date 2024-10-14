Exarta Shifting HQ to Dubai

Logo

Exarta Relocates Global Headquarters to Dubai, Marking a New Era of Innovation and Growth

WOKING, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exarta, a pioneer in immersive and AI -driven technologies, is proud to announce the relocation of its global headquarters to Dubai, a city renowned for being at the forefront of technological innovation.By establishing its global HQ in Dubai, Exarta aligns itself with the city’s innovative environment and growing role as a tech center. The DMCC Crypto Centre and the new AI Centre in Dubai are at the forefront of digital transformation, offering advanced blockchain and AI facilities. This relocation enables Exarta to harness these resources and accelerate its mission to revolutionize industries with its pioneering technologies.“Dubai's reputation as a global center of innovation aligns perfectly with Exarta’s vision to push the boundaries of immersive technology and AI,” said Rashid Ali, Co-Founder & CEO of Exarta. “This move enhances our ability to scale our operations globally and strengthens our capacity to drive digital transformation across industries.”Exarta is already making waves with its flagship products. Odyssey 3D is revolutionizing the way businesses create interactive and immersive environments, allowing companies to transform static 2D websites into dynamic 3D experiences. Meanwhile, Zeniva, Exarta’s AI-driven e-commerce solution, enables personalized and intuitive customer experiences, offering businesses the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital marketplace.Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Duaij bin Khalifa al Khalifa endorsed Exarta's innovative approach, stating: "As we witness the rapid evolution of the digital landscape, Exarta's innovative approach to the metaverse market is both timely and impactful. Their commitment to leveraging advanced technologies like AR/VR and AI not only showcases their forward-thinking mindset but also their potential to redefine user experiences across various sectors. I believe that Exarta's contributions will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the metaverse, driving industry growth, and meeting the evolving needs of users worldwide."About Exarta:Exarta is a leading technology company specializing in immersive and AI-driven solutions. From transforming the way users interact with digital spaces through Odyssey 3D to personalizing e-commerce experiences with Zeniva, Exarta is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and shaping the future of Web 3.0. With its new global headquarters in Dubai, Exarta is uniquely positioned to lead the digital revolution.

