Western Cape Mobility hosts Malmesbury Bicycle Day, 12 Oct

The Western Cape Mobility Department, in collaboration with the Swartland Municipality, is excited to announce the Malmesbury Bicycle Day, which will take place on Saturday, 12 October 2024, in Malmesbury.

Western Cape Minister of Mobility, Isaac Silkeu, said, “This event is part of the Mobility Department’s Provincial Sustainable Transport Programme (PSTP), which aims to promote safe, sustainable, and accessible transport for all communities.

The day's highlight will be the Bicycle Distribution Project (BDP), which supports vulnerable communities and improves mobility for scholars”.

What to Expect at the Malmesbury Bicycle Day:

Insights on the Bicycle Distribution Project: Hear from project leaders about the BDP's successes and how it is positively impacting the lives of individuals and communities across the province.

Bicycle Distributions: Several bicycles will be distributed to residents as part of the programme’s ongoing commitment to community development and scholar mobility.

Bicycle Mechanic Training and Repairs: Previous bicycle recipients are encouraged to bring their bikes for minor repairs and maintenance on a first-come, first-served basis (limited time and resources available).

Safe Cycling Activities: The day will feature interactive safe cycling activities and safety training resources to promote awareness of road safety and cycling best practices.

Entertainment and Demonstrations: Enjoy a thrilling display by Dylan Victor, a world-class trials rider, showcasing his amazing skills. There will also be a variety of competitions and activities for attendees of all ages.

Food and Refreshments: Vendors will be available at the venue, offering a selection of refreshments.

All are welcome to attend this fun-filled day! Whether you are passionate about cycling, interested in learning about sustainable transport, or just looking for an enjoyable day out, the Malmesbury Bicycle Day is perfect for you.

Parking: Free parking is available at the venue.

Come and join us in celebrating the power of bicycles to transform communities!

Date: Saturday, 12 October 2024

Time: 09h00-14h00

Venue: Dieprivier Sports Ground, Voortrekker Road, Malmesbury.

Media enquires:

Muneera Allie

Western Cape Mobility Department - Head of Communication

E-mail: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 083 755 3213