Pluang together with other Local Fintech Companies Promote Financial Inclusion Through Access to the US Stock Market

Group Photo of Local Fintech Companies, alongside the US Commercial Service Team and Alpaca Securities

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 25 September 2024, the U.S. Commercial Service (USC) of the U.S. Embassy, in collaboration with Alpaca Securities LLC, a US-based brokerage firm, successfully held an event with the theme of “Securing Financial Futures for Underserved Communities: U.S. Digital Investment Solutions for Indonesia” in Central Jakarta.The event was organized by the U.S. Embassy to further strengthen investment relations between Indonesia and the United States, as well as enhancing financial access through collaboration with American companies such as Alpaca, a leading brokerage firm, which has established partnerships with local futures brokers. During this event, Alpaca expressed its commitment to support the inclusive development of the futures trading ecosystem in Indonesia by partnering with licensed futures brokers such as PT PG Berjangka ( Pluang ) and PT Valbury Asia Futures (Go Trade). Alpaca ensures that transactions through these platforms offer consumer protection as they are licensed and supervised by regulators such as the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappebti), Jakarta Futures Exchange (JFX), and PT Kliring Berjangka Indonesia (KBI).During a panel session with GoTrade Founder Norman Wanto, and moderated by Alpaca Co-Founder & CEO Yoshi Yokokawa, Claudia Kolonas, CEO & Co-Founder of Pluang, emphasized that investment diversification is key to achieving financial liberation. Claudia highlighted that Pluang is the only investment and trading platform in Indonesia offering a diverse range of asset classes, including access to the global financial markets. The aim is to encourage customers to diversify their investments according to their individual risk appetites. This aligns with Pluang’s broader vision of promoting financial inclusivity for everyday Indonesians. Claudia also expressed her appreciation for the existing regulatory framework and is confident that sustainable regulation will pave the way for innovation while prioritizing consumer protection.“Since launching US stock trading in 2022 in the form of PALN (Penyaluran Amanat ke Bursa Luar Negeri), which allows users to trade and own real stocks while also receiving dividends, Pluang has experienced remarkable growth: over 5500% increase in users engaging in US stock transactions, a 39x rise in monthly cumulative transaction volume, and a 12-fold increase in monthly assets under management,” added Claudia.The event was opened by Douglas Midland, Managing Director of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation at the U.S. Embassy, Poppy Juliyanti, Head of the Data Facilitation and Information Technology Team from the Regulatory Body of Futures & Commodities Transactions (BAPPEBTI), and Edwin Nurhadi, Director of Financial Inclusion of the Financial Services Authority (OJK). All three emphasized the importance of cooperation in supporting the development of Indonesia’s financial services industry through improved financial literacy.Also present at the event were Stephanus Paulus Lumintang, President Director of the Jakarta Futures Exchange (JFX), and Adiyasa Suhadibroto, Director of Finance and Risk Management at PT Kliring Berjangka Indonesia (KBI). Both noted that the futures trading industry has shown significant progress over the past two years and has the potential for even more rapid growth.The event concluded with an important remark from Vice Chairman of the Indonesia Fintech Association (AFTECH), Aldi Haryopratomo, who emphasized the importance of collaboration and support among various stakeholders in fostering new innovations. Aldi also expressed his appreciation to the U.S. Embassy and Alpaca for providing a platform to encourage this collaboration. AFTECH serves as the organization appointed by regulators to facilitate open dialogue among fintech companies in enhancing local financial technology regulations.About Pluang:Founded in 2019 by Claudia Kolonas and Richard Chua, Pluang offers multi-class asset investment and trading in Indonesia. With 11 million users, Pluang provides access to 1,000+ asset options including Crypto, US Stocks, ETFs, Digital Gold, and Mutual Funds. For more information, visit www.pluang.com

