Gauteng Co-Operative Governance and Traditional Affairs on appointment of new Tshwane mayor

COGTA committee commends smooth transition and collaboration in the appointment of new Tshwane mayor.

The Portfolio Committee on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), under the leadership of Chairperson Hon. Mzi Khumalo, applauds the successful appointment of Dr. Nasiphi Moya as the new Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane. This seamless transition marks a significant step towards restoring stability and service delivery in the city, following a period of political turbulence.

The Committee commends the collaborative efforts between key political parties and other stakeholders, which have demonstrated that robust governance and cross-party cooperation are essential in addressing the challenges faced by the City of Tshwane. The smooth and orderly election process, overseen by the IEC, is a testament to the city’s commitment to ensuring governance continuity and prioritizing the needs of its residents.

Chairperson Khumalo emphasized that the success of the mayoral appointment process reflects the importance of unity and constructive dialogue among political stakeholders. "The successful collaboration among the parties involved has ensured that Tshwane remains functional and that its residents continue to receive the services they deserve. We trust that under the new administration, there will be a renewed focus on addressing the pressing service delivery challenges facing the city," said Hon. Khumalo.

The CoGTA Portfolio Committee looks forward to supporting the Department in fostering good governance, transparency, and accountability in the City of Tshwane.

The Committee also extends its gratitude to all governance structures involved; and encourages continued collaboration between the City’s leadership, the Department of CoGTA, and all stakeholders to ensure that Tshwane’s governance and service delivery remain uninterrupted.

