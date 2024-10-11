Global Vacation Ownership Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vacation ownership market has seen strong growth in recent years, expected to rise from $17.51 billion in 2023 to $19.03 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.7%. The market's expansion can be attributed to increasing awareness of vacation ownership benefits, the growth of millennial travelers, a rising number of resorts, the popularity of fractional ownership, and more leisure time among consumers.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Vacation Ownership Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The vacation ownership market is anticipated to see robust growth in the next few years, with projections indicating it will reach $26.66 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.8%. This growth is attributed to rising disposable incomes, an expanding middle-class population, a booming travel and tourism sector, heightened demand for luxurious vacation experiences, and increasing urbanization. Key trends involve technological innovations, a shift towards experiential travel among consumers, more financing options, collaborations between the hospitality and real estate sectors, and the emergence of new business models.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Vacation Ownership Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=18764&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Vacation Ownership Market

The expected rise in international tourism is likely to boost the vacation ownership market moving forward. International tourism involves individuals traveling to countries outside their own for leisure, business, or other reasons, encompassing the entire experience from planning to activities enjoyed while abroad. The growth in international tourism is attributed to enhanced global connectivity, increased disposable incomes, and a greater interest in diverse cultural experiences. Vacation ownership offers travelers a flexible and economical means to secure high-quality accommodations in sought-after destinations, ensuring a consistent and enjoyable experience abroad.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vacation-ownership-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Steering the Vacation Ownership Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Marriott International Inc., Accor Vacation Club, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), Travel + Leisure Co., Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., Grupo Vidanta, Westgate Resorts, Bluegreen Vacations LLC, The Ritz-Carlton, RCI (Resort Condominiums International), Vistana Signature Experiences Inc., Diamond Resorts International Inc., Holiday Inn Club Vacations Inc., Interval International, Inc., Central Florida Investments Inc., Grand Pacific Resorts Inc., Welk Resort Group, Shell Vacations LLC, HV Global Management Corp., Silverleaf Resorts Inc., Disney Vacation Club, Karma Resorts Pte Ltd., Four Seasons Residence Club, Sierra Corp.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Vacation Ownership Market

Major players in the vacation ownership market are implementing technologically advanced platforms like owner recognition platforms to elevate customer experiences and streamline management. These systems allow for the efficient identification and acknowledgment of ownership rights, enabling personalized services and benefits for vacation ownership, real estate, and loyalty programs.

How Is The Global Vacation Ownership Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Fixed Week, Floating Week, Points-Based System

2) By Tour Type: Domestic, International

3) By Booking Channel: Phone Booking, Online Booking, In-Person Booking

4) By Application: Private, Group

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Vacation Ownership Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Vacation Ownership Market Definition

