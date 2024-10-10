PHILIPPINES, October 10 - Press Release

October 10, 2024 Koko to gov't: No public land should be leased or rented to POGOs Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III on Thursday urged the government to conduct a thorough inventory of its properties following reports that a recently raided illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Pasay was situated on land owned by a government entity. "We need to ensure that the government is not unwittingly and indirectly becoming a partner of POGO operations," Pimentel, a vocal critic of POGOs, said in a statement. "If there's even a single POGO hub that is operating on government land, it would send the wrong signal and weaken the government's campaign against POGOs," Pimentel said. Philippine authorities raided last week a POGO hub in Pasay City for its alleged involvement in "love scam" activities. Reports reveal that the raided illegal POGO in Pasay City is operating on land owned by the Philippine National Construction Corporation. Pimentel has been one of the most vocal critics of POGOs, citing their link to criminal activities such as human trafficking, illegal recruitment, and money laundering. "We cannot allow government property to be used by POGOs that the Marcos administration seeks to kick out," Pimentel said. Pimentel proposed that an inventory of government assets be done as soon as possible. "We should be mindful of where these POGO operators are operating. We must ensure that no government land is leased or rented to POGOs," he stressed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.