Global Apheresis Market to Reach US$ 6.88 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 8.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2032 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝒂𝒑𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒊𝒔 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕, valued at 𝑼𝑺$ 3,248.3 𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏 in 2023, is set to experience robust growth over the next decade, with projections indicating it will reach 𝑼𝑺$ 6,882.1 𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏 by 2032. This surge, driven by increasing demand for therapeutic applications and technological advancements, marks a significant rise with a compound annual growth rate (𝑪𝑨𝑮𝑹) 𝒐𝒇 8.7% from 2024 to 2032.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
Apheresis is a medical technology where blood is drawn from a patient or donor and separated into its components. The required component is retained, and the rest is returned to the circulation. The procedure has found wide applications in treating several diseases, including autoimmune disorders, cancers, and hematologic conditions. With advancements in healthcare and technology, the global apheresis market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬
1. 𝑮𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑷𝒓𝒆𝒗𝒂𝒍𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝑪𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑨𝒖𝒕𝒐𝒊𝒎𝒎𝒖𝒏𝒆 𝑫𝒊𝒔𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒔
The rise in chronic conditions such as cancer, kidney diseases, and autoimmune disorders is a major driver of the apheresis market. Increasing cases of diseases like leukemia and lymphoma, where apheresis is used to collect stem cells, are propelling demand for these procedures.
2. 𝑬𝒙𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑻𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒑𝒆𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒄 𝑨𝒑𝒑𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔
Apheresis has diversified beyond just treating blood-related conditions. Its use in treating neurological and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis and myasthenia gravis, has broadened its application base. This is contributing to the market’s steady growth trajectory.
3. 𝑻𝒆𝒄𝒉𝒏𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝑨𝒅𝒗𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝑨𝒑𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒊𝒔 𝑫𝒆𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒆𝒔
Advances in medical technology have led to the development of more efficient, automated apheresis devices that reduce the time taken for the procedure and improve patient outcomes. These innovations are expected to further fuel market growth.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
1. 𝑩𝒚 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒕
Apheresis Devices
Disposable Apheresis Kits
Others
Among these, the disposable apheresis kits segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, owing to the rising demand for single-use components to avoid contamination and cross-infection risks.
2. 𝑩𝒚 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒄𝒆𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒆
Plasma Apheresis
Platelet Apheresis
Leukapheresis
Erythrocytapheresis
Others
Plasma apheresis dominates the market, driven by its extensive use in treating conditions like autoimmune disorders and plasma donation.
3. 𝑩𝒚 𝑨𝒑𝒑𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏
Renal Diseases
Hematologic Disorders
Neurological Disorders
Cardiovascular Diseases
Others
The renal disease segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases globally.
4. 𝑩𝒚 𝑬𝒏𝒅 𝑼𝒔𝒆𝒓
Hospitals
Blood Donation Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Hospitals are the largest end-user segment, owing to their well-established infrastructure and the availability of skilled professionals to perform apheresis procedures.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬
𝑵𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝑨𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒂
North America dominates the global apheresis market due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and increasing government support for advanced medical treatments. The United States, in particular, leads in terms of market share.
𝑬𝒖𝒓𝒐𝒑𝒆
Europe is another key region, with significant growth observed in countries like Germany, the UK, and France. The increasing awareness of apheresis procedures and advancements in healthcare technology are contributing to the market’s growth.
𝑨𝒔𝒊𝒂-𝑷𝒂𝒄𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒄
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness about apheresis procedures, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases in countries like China and India.
𝑳𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒏 𝑨𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒂 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑴𝒊𝒅𝒅𝒍𝒆 𝑬𝒂𝒔𝒕 & 𝑨𝒇𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒂
These regions are also projected to show steady growth, primarily due to the improving healthcare infrastructure and increased adoption of advanced medical procedures in emerging economies.
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Despite its promising growth, the global apheresis market faces several challenges. The high cost of apheresis procedures and devices, coupled with a lack of awareness in developing countries, may hinder market growth. Moreover, the need for skilled professionals to perform these procedures remains a barrier in certain regions, limiting the adoption of apheresis techniques.
𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬
The global apheresis market is set to expand significantly in the coming years. With increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging markets, and ongoing advancements in medical technology, the apheresis sector presents numerous growth opportunities.
Innovative treatments and devices, along with a rising focus on personalized medicine, are expected to open new avenues for the application of apheresis in the future. Strategic collaborations between key players and research institutions will likely accelerate product development and market penetration.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Some of the prominent players in the global apheresis market include:
Terumo BCT, Inc.
Haemonetics Corporation
Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.
Fresenius Medical Care
Cerus Corporation
Macopharma
Medica SPA
Kaneka Corporation
These companies are focusing on product innovation, mergers, and partnerships to expand their global footprint and maintain a competitive edge.
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
The global apheresis market is poised for substantial growth, driven by technological advancements, rising demand for therapeutic applications, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. As the market is projected to reach US$ 6,882.1 million by 2032, healthcare providers and medical device companies are presented with significant opportunities to innovate and expand their offerings to meet the growing demand.
