Senate Bill 1113 Printer's Number 1952
PENNSYLVANIA, October 9 - (b) Contract requirements.--A contract entered into with a
private vendor under subsection (a) shall be for an initial term
of not less than five years and be renewable by the same private
vendor for not less than two successive five-year terms. The
contract shall require the private vendor to:
(1) Market and sell the vendor-designed registration
plates on the private vendor's publicly accessible Internet
website WHICH SHALL BE AVAILABLE ON THE DEPARTMENT'S PUBLICLY
ACCESSIBLE INTERNET WEBSITE .
(2) Process the purchase and issuance of vendor-designed
registration plates hosted on the private vendor's publicly
accessible Internet website and pay any associated costs and
fees.
(3) Permit a vendor-designed registration plate that is
purchased from the private vendor's publicly accessible
Internet website to be FEATURE personalized OR
NONPERSONALIZED ALPHANUMERIC PATTERNS IN ACCORDANCE WITH
PRACTICES OF THE DEPARTMENT .
(4) Provide to the department, at least monthly,
periodic accounts that accurately detail all material
transactions, including information reasonably required by
the department to support fees that are collected by the
private vendor, and regularly remit all money payable to the
department under the contract.
(5) Establish an electronic infrastructure coordinated
and compatible with the department's systems, by which motor
vehicle owners may electronically send and receive
applications, other documents or required payments, and that,
when secure access is necessary, can be electronically
validated by the department.
