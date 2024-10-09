Senate Bill 1113 Printer's Number 1952

PENNSYLVANIA, October 9 - (b) Contract requirements.--A contract entered into with a

private vendor under subsection (a) shall be for an initial term

of not less than five years and be renewable by the same private

vendor for not less than two successive five-year terms. The

contract shall require the private vendor to:

(1) Market and sell the vendor-designed registration

plates on the private vendor's publicly accessible Internet

website WHICH SHALL BE AVAILABLE ON THE DEPARTMENT'S PUBLICLY

ACCESSIBLE INTERNET WEBSITE .

(2) Process the purchase and issuance of vendor-designed

registration plates hosted on the private vendor's publicly

accessible Internet website and pay any associated costs and

fees.

(3) Permit a vendor-designed registration plate that is

purchased from the private vendor's publicly accessible

Internet website to be FEATURE personalized OR

NONPERSONALIZED ALPHANUMERIC PATTERNS IN ACCORDANCE WITH

PRACTICES OF THE DEPARTMENT .

(4) Provide to the department, at least monthly,

periodic accounts that accurately detail all material

transactions, including information reasonably required by

the department to support fees that are collected by the

private vendor, and regularly remit all money payable to the

department under the contract.

(5) Establish an electronic infrastructure coordinated

and compatible with the department's systems, by which motor

vehicle owners may electronically send and receive

applications, other documents or required payments, and that,

when secure access is necessary, can be electronically

validated by the department.

20240SB1113PN1952 - 2 -

