Morisawa Fonts added newly released fonts in 2024

2024 newly added fonts sample

Morisawa Fonts added new fonts. New additions include Simplified and Traditional Chinese from Arphic Types, Latin from Occupant Fonts as well as Hangul fonts.

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New additions include Japanese display fonts that are perfect for creating a worldview, as well as multilingual fonts that can be used to dispatch information globally. In addition, Simplified and Traditional Chinese fonts from Arphic Types, Latin fonts from Occupant Fonts and various Hangul fonts are added.Number of families added for each scripts:Japanese - 49 familiesLatin - 22 familiesSimplified Chinese - 18 familiesTraditional Chinese - 17 familiesHangul - 49 familiesMore fonts will be added this winter such as a Japanese variable font “DriveFlux”, a Hangul UD font “Clarimo UD KR”, the multi-language series of “Role Sans” which supports Indian and Southeast Asian characters, and Latin fonts such as “Magmatic”, “Eggwhite” and “Dispatch 2” from Occupant Fonts. Please stay tuned!New lists with newly added fonts in Morisawa Fonts Curation are available now.You can activate or add to the collection all the fonts in the list at once.Morisawa Fonts:

