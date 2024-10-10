Liraglutide Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Liraglutide Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $8.90 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The liraglutide market has experienced strong growth, rising from $5.87 billion in 2023 to $6.38 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 8.6%. Factors driving this growth include rising diagnoses of type 2 diabetes, increasing obesity rates, extensive clinical trials, and innovations in drug delivery systems.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Liraglutide Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The liraglutide market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $8.90 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.7%. Factors driving growth include better insurance policies, healthcare infrastructure development, rising diabetes cases, and increased awareness initiatives. Key trends include AI and machine learning, wearable tech, biotechnology, and digital health platforms.

Growth Driver of The Liraglutide Market

The expanding diabetic population is projected to drive the growth of the liraglutide market. Diabetes is a chronic condition characterized by the body's inability to regulate blood sugar levels effectively. The increasing incidence of diabetes is largely due to factors such as sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and rising obesity rates globally. Liraglutide, a diabetes medication, mimics the action of the GLP-1 hormone, promoting insulin secretion, reducing blood sugar levels, and aiding in weight loss, thus helping manage type 2 diabetes.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Liraglutide Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the liraglutide market are Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis International AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Novo Nordisk A/S, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Biocon Limited, Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Intarcia Therapeutics Inc., Adocia SA

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Liraglutide Market Size?

In the liraglutide market, major companies are introducing generic GLP-1 products to offer affordable alternatives and broaden treatment options. As more cost-effective versions of branded GLP-1 receptor agonists, these products cater to the growing demand for accessible solutions in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity.

How Is The Global Liraglutide Market Segmented?

1) By Brands: Victoza, Saxenda

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies And Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies

3) By Type Of Application: Diabetes Treatment, Weight Management

4) By End-Users: Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare Settings

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Liraglutide Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Liraglutide Market Definition

Liraglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, is utilized in the management of type 2 diabetes and obesity. By mimicking the incretin hormone GLP-1, it effectively lowers blood sugar levels and aids in weight loss. Administered via subcutaneous injection, liraglutide boosts insulin secretion and curbs appetite, marketed under the brand names Victoza for diabetes and Saxenda for obesity.

Liraglutide Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global liraglutide market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Liraglutide Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

