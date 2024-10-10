MARINE POLLUTION ADVISORY COMMITTEE UPDATE NO. 2 ON HMNZS MANAWANUI SITUATION

10 October 2024/Press Release/Apia, Samoa – The Marine Pollution Advisory Committee (MPAC) findings has confirmed that the HMNZS Manawanui is leaking oil from three separate locations.

Observations by the Committee via the New Zealand Defense Force in collaboration with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) shows that whilst the leak continues, it is reducing each day. The residual oil leakage is from the service tanks of the vessel where the engine room is and where the fire had broken out. It is believed that the majority of the fuel was burnt out, and it is the residual oil that is emanating from the sunken vessel.

The oil sheens observed on the surface of the ocean has been observed to naturally evaporate and dissipate quickly due to the strong winds in the area. It is important to note that there continues to be no trace of oil contamination that has washed up onshore, as of 8AM today, October 10. It is imperative to contain the persisting leakages; whilst it is reducing, the goal is to stop it as soon as possible.

There will be a community engagement programme at Tafitoala today, led by the MNRE, to ensure our local communities are given the right information about this matter.

The removal of the ships anchor and three washed up shipping containers from the HMNZS Manawanui caught on the reef off the coast of Tafitoala was also discussed in today’s meeting with focus on how to do so without causing more damage to the reef.

Leading the New Zealand delegation at the MPAC briefing today was New Zealand Deputy Chief of Navy, Commodore Andrew Brown. He conveyed sincere appreciation to the Samoan people for the emergency response provided to the crew of Manawanui and the hospitality that was extended to them up until they were farewelled.

The MPAC Chairman continues to thank the village of Tafitoala and members of the public for the support and cooperation.

END

CONTACT PERSON:

Afioga Leulua’ialii Tualamaalii Wendy Pogi

ACEO Legal, MWTI

wendy.pogi@mwti.gov.ws

October 10, 2024