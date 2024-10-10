California deploys additional Urban Search and Rescue personnel to support response to Hurricane Milton
In total, California has now deployed 354 highly specialized personnel to support recent hurricane response efforts
SACRAMENTO – With Hurricane Milton making landfall in Florida tonight, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the deployment of an additional 70 California-based firefighters to assist with search and rescue efforts. This additional aid follows the deployment of 144 California Urban Search and Rescue personnel earlier this week who are currently prepositioned in Florida.
The Governor previously deployed California Urban Search and Rescue resources to support the response to Hurricane Helene, including 140 firefighters and support personnel.
In total, California has now deployed 354 personnel to support hurricane response efforts. Together, the teams can provide support for search and rescue operations around the clock when conditions permit.
“In times of crisis, Americans unite to lend a helping hand. California is sending hundreds of emergency personnel to aid Florida as the state endures devastating hurricanes. Floridians, please stay safe and follow all emergency guidance.”
Governor Gavin Newsom
In close coordination with FEMA, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has deployed the additional 70 Task Force members from Orange County and Menlo Park. These highly specialized personnel are trained in structural collapse and swift water/flood environments.
This deployment has no impact on California’s emergency response and firefighting capabilities.
“California is dedicated to helping those in the path of this major storm,” said Cal OES Director Nancy Ward. “With the deployment of these additional resources, we can help bolster ongoing response and recovery efforts as Hurricane Milton impacts communities across Florida.”
Last month, Governor Newsom deployed California support to Florida to bolster the response to Hurricane Helene. California also sent aid to Texas in July and Georgia in August in response to tropical storms. In the past two years, California has also deployed firefighters to New Mexico, Hawaii, Oregon and Montana.
