Ridership for this critical train line is surging thanks to California’s investments in rail

In August, Governor Newsom helped celebrate the debut of Caltrain’s new electrified train fleet, which will eventually integrate with the state’s high speed rail system. Caltrain’s electrification and high-speed rail are key projects as part of Governor Newsom’s build more, faster infrastructure agenda.

Caltrain’s electrification was made possible by successful state and local partnerships, combining $714 million from the High-Speed Rail Authority with $1.7 billion from local, federal, and other state sources, including $387 million from the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP). The successful launch has already demonstrated substantial benefits and exemplifies the impact and long-term value of transit investments.

Caltrain’s first year of electric service will have lower fuel costs than the previous diesel service. Additionally, the agency announced the electric fleet is outperforming expectations by generating and sending back 23% more energy to the electric grid than anticipated, saving millions of dollars in electricity costs.

“Nearly two-thirds of this project was funded from state investments,” said Secretary of Transportation Toks Omishakin. “This is how we build a modern, all-electric transportation network that connects communities, reduces emissions and creates good jobs across the state.”

Caltrain electrification helps to reduce travel times, increase sustainability, and stimulate economic development on the San Francisco Peninsula. Guided by Governor Newsom’s “Build More, Faster – for All” infrastructure agenda, California’s long-range vision is to build a zero-emission rail network that connects seamlessly with other transportation modes – including intercity, regional, and local transit systems.

“Our $714 million investment in Caltrain’s Peninsula Corridor Electrification Project underscores the Authority’s leadership and commitment to delivering real results for Californians,” said Ian Choudri, CEO of the California High-Speed Rail Authority. “By contributing nearly 40% of the total project cost, we’re not only accelerating cleaner, more efficient rail service on the Peninsula — we’re also laying the groundwork for future high-speed rail along this corridor.”

California’s high-speed rail project, the largest infrastructure endeavor in the nation, will link the Caltrain system to the Central Valley and Southern California to improve mobility across the state, particularly in communities that have historically had limited transportation options.