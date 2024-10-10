Donating, Volunteering amid the New Mexico Fires and Floods

After every major disaster — no less after the South Fork and Salt Fires and flooding — people come together to help. A couple of popular ways to do this is to make a donation and to volunteer your time. To make the most of your contributions and your valuable time, it’s important for New Mexicans to follow guidelines for donating and volunteering responsibly,

Cash is Best

Financial contributions to recognized disaster relief organizations are the fastest, most flexible and most effective method of donating. Organizations on the ground know what items and quantities are needed, often buy in bulk with discounts and, if possible, purchase through businesses local to the disaster, which supports economic recovery.

Cash, check or online donations offer voluntary agencies the most flexibility in obtaining the most-needed resources. Many charities specialize in providing relief in disaster areas, yet they face significant financial barriers to getting their staff, equipment, and supplies into impacted areas.

Your donation helps put experienced disaster responders on the ground and gives them the tools they need to help New Mexico residents recover.

More than $2 million has been donated to the Community Foundation of Lincoln County that’s being used to assist residents impacted by the fires and floods with immediate needs. In addition, the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico has raised more than $1 million and has already distributed more than $350,000 to non-governmental organizations and communities in Lincoln, Otero, Rio Arriba and San Juan counties including the Mescalero Apache Reservation. These funds will provide financial resources to support immediate and long-term recovery needs.

Monetary donations can be made to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico by visiting their website Greatest Needs Impact Fund for Lincoln & Otero (fcsuite.com). In addition, donations can be made to the Community Foundation of Lincoln County by visiting their website, The Shelter Fund | Community Foundation Of Lincoln County | Ruidoso (cfolc.org).

Beware of Bogus Solicitations

Unscrupulous solicitors for phony scam charities may play on your sympathy for your New Mexico neighbors whose homes and property have been damaged in the fires and floods. Be wary of any solicitation that may come to you by phone, letter, email or a face-to-face visit.

Under New Mexico law, charitable organizations existing, operating, or soliciting in the state must register with the New Mexico Department of Justice and file annual reports with the Attorney General’s office. You can check to see if a charity is registered with the state by visiting https://secure.nmag.gov/CharitySearch/.

In-Kind Donations

Yes, many kinds of donated items are needed. However, without thoughtful planning, donated goods can further burden a community that is already in crisis. Knowing what is needed, where it is needed and getting it there at the right time are the keys to successful donating. Critical needs change rapidly. Before collecting, confirm the need:

Not everything is needed. Used clothing is never needed.

Bulk donations are best. Pallet loads of a single item, sorted, and boxed.

Timing is important. Too soon or too late and no one wins.

Transportation needs to be worked-out. How will it get to where it is needed?

If you have questions about in-kind donations or to make an in-kind donation, email fema-ruidoso-wildfires-val@fema.dhs.gov and nmvoad@nvoad.org.

Voluntary Agencies Active in New Mexico

FEMA’s Voluntary Agency Liaisons (VALs) in New Mexico serve as an important link between FEMA programs and community partners. They have engaged with nearly 200 affiliates of the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOADs), non-profits, government, faith-and community-based organizations to identify survivor resources, unmet needs, and provide critical information on FEMA and it’s programs. The VALs have also identified more than 170 survivor resources being provided from local, state, national VOADs as well as faith- and community-based organizations and government entities.

The VALs have also been working with State Disaster Case Management (DCM) to assist with identifying survivor resources in Lincoln, Otero, Rio Arriba, San Juan counties and the Mescalero Apache Reservation, as well as connections to other agencies to assist with unmet needs. Lastly, the FEMA VALs have been coordinating with the Village of Ruidoso and local stakeholders in Lincoln County to develop a Community Organization Active in Disaster (COAD) and Long-Term Recovery Group (LTRG) that will help assist with long-term recovery efforts for individuals and households with disaster-related, unmet needs.

The numerous operations VALs have coordinated in this disaster include:

The American Red Cross sheltered nearly 800 New Mexicans and distributed 17,331 meals and 18,846 snacks to people. They also distributed 7,983 clean-up kits and other emergency supply items to 588 households.

Twenty-six donation centers and points of distribution (PODs) in Lincoln County, Mescalero, and surrounding counties were identified. The Salvation Army assisted with more than 11 donation centers and PODs in areas affected by the fires and floods. It also managed donation warehouses in Roswell and Ruidoso Downs and distributed more than 130,000 relief items and supplies to impacted families.

More than 5,100 individual volunteers affiliated with Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) such as the American Red Cross, Samaritan’s Purse, Team Rubicon, and Southern Baptists Disaster Relief have contributed more than 110,000 hours to the response and recovery. Nearly 30 local, regional, state, and national organizations have reported volunteers and volunteer hours to FEMA and the Village of Ruidoso.

Samaritan’s Purse, Team Rubicon, Southern Baptists Disaster Relief, and other local faith-based groups assisted nearly 400 households with flood and fire cleanup, content recovery, debris removal, etc.

How to Volunteer

Volunteers can expect to be called on to work in a variety of disaster relief situations. Nonprofits and volunteers often distribute bottled water and nonperishable food; help demolish homes and businesses damaged in the disaster, and clear out fallen trees and other debris.

Rule Number One: Do Not Self-Deploy

Do not just “show up” to volunteer. Trusted organizations operating in New Mexico’s affected areas know where volunteers are needed. Depending on the current phase of the fires and flooding, volunteers can be extremely helpful to ensure citizens can return to their new normal. By working with an established nonprofit organization, the appropriate safety, training and skills are considered.

And remember, recovery lasts a lot longer than media attention. There will be volunteers needed in parts of New Mexico for many months — perhaps many years.

Here’s How You Can Help

If you have items to donate, time to volunteer in support of a nonprofit, or cash to give and have questions, email fema-ruidoso-wildfires-val@fema.dhs.gov and nmvoad@nvoad.org.

FEMA wants to help you help others.

To find a list of trusted organizations, additional information on donations, volunteering and other resources, visit National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.