Governor Newsom announces appointments 10.9.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Jennifer Troia, of Sacramento, has been appointed Director at the California Department of Social Services. Troia has served as Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of Social Services since 2020. She was a Principal Consultant for the Joint Legislative Budget Committee from 2018 to 2019. Troia was a Policy Advisor in the Office of California State Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de Leon from 2014 to 2017. She held several roles for the California State Senate Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review from 2009 to 2014, including Deputy Staff Director and Principal Consultant. Troia was a Principal Consultant for the California State Assembly Committee on Human Services from 2008 to 2009. She was Director of Advocacy at the California Court Appointed Special Advocate Association from 2006 to 2008. Troia was an Equal Justice Works Fellow and Attorney at the Youth Law Center from 2004 to 2006. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from the University of Florida. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $244,572. Troia is a Democrat.

Nathan Williams, of Washington, D.C., has been appointed Chief, Immigration Integration Branch of the Office of Equity at the California Department of Social Services. Williams has been Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Affairs at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security since September 2024. He held several roles at the National Security Council in the Executive Office of the President of the United States from 2023 and 2024, including Director for Refugees and Director for Hemispheric Migration. Williams was a Senior Policy Advisor in the Office of International Affairs at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from 2022 to 2023. He served in several roles, including several overseas assignments, at the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees from 2010 and 2022, including Senior Liaison Officer, Digital Case Management Officer, Protection Officer, Associate Field Officer, Associate Protection Officer and Associate Resettlement Officer. Williams was an Emergency Officer at the Office of Emergency Programmes of the United Nations Children’s Fund in 2015. He earned a Master of International Affairs degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Anthropology from Santa Clara University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $142,008. Williams is a Democrat.

Daphne Hunt, of Fair Oaks, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of Community Services and Development. Hunt has served as Deputy Director of Programs at the California Department of Community Services and Development since 2021. She was Deputy Secretary of Legislative Affairs at the California Health and Human Services Agency from 2019 to 2021. Hunt held several roles at the California State Assembly’s Human Services Committee from 2015 to 2019, including Chief Consultant and Senior Consultant. She held several roles at the California State Senate Office of Research from 2012 to 2015, including Deputy Director and Policy Consultant. She held several roles at SEIU Local 1000 from 2007 to 2012, including Senior Research Analyst and Research Analyst. Hunt earned a Master of Arts degree in Social Policy from Brandeis University, a Master of Science degree in Community Development from the University of California, Davis and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology and English Literature from the University of Iowa. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $176,808. Hunt is a Democrat.

Roy Bucton, of Duarte, has been reappointed to the California State Independent Living Council, where he has served since 2021. Bucton has been an Independent Contractor and Producer for music and performance since 1983. He was a Disability Advocacy Coordinator for Painted Brain from 2021 to 2024. Bucton was Director and Founder of the Filipino Artists Network from 2001 to 2011. He is Chair of the Protection and Advocacy for Individuals with Mental Illness Advisory Council and a member of the Board of Directors of Disability Rights California. Bucton earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in World Music from the California Institute of the Arts. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Bucton is registered without party preference.

Susan DeMarois, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the California State Independent Living Council, where she has served since 2022. DeMarois has been Director of the California Department of Aging since 2021. She was a Member of the Master Plan for Aging Stakeholder Advisory Committee from 2019 to 2020. DeMarois held several positions at the Alzheimer’s Association from 1999 and 2021, including Director of Public Policy and Advocacy, California Government Affairs Director and California State Policy Director. She was Assistant Director of Government and Community Relations at the University of California, Davis Health System from 2002 to 2009. DeMarois was Associate Director of Public Policy at LeadingAge California from 1993 to 1999. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Arts from California State University, Chico. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. DeMarois is a Democrat.

Ariana “Rian” Dindzans, of San Ramon, has been reappointed to the California State Independent Living Council, where they have served since 2023. Dindzans has been a Volunteer Writer and Outreach Representative for the Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program since 2023. They have been a Research Assistant for Dr. Christina Chin-Newman at California State University, East Bay since 2023. Dindzans is a member of the Disability Justice Club and the Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Dindzans is a Democrat.

Anisa Escobedo, of Eureka, has been reappointed to the California State Independent Living Council, where she has served since 2023. Escobedo has been Owner and Designer at Escobedo Design since 2016. She held several roles at Tri-County Independent Living from 2019 to 2024, including Systems Change & Special Projects Coordinator, Advocacy and Fund Development Coordinator and Advocacy & Outreach Specialist. Escobedo was Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer at the Arcata Chamber of Commerce in 2022. She was Executive Director of the Ravenna Chamber of Commerce in 2020. Escobedo is a member of Kiwanis International. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Escobedo is a Democrat.

M. Lisa Hayes, of Bellflower, has been reappointed to the California State Independent Living Council, where she has served since 2016. Hayes has been Executive Director at Rolling Start Inc. since 2018. She held several positions at Molina Healthcare between 2007 and 2017, including Associate Vice President of Managed Long-Term Services and Supports, Director of Disability and Senior Access Services, Manager of Senior Disability Programs and Manager of Provider Contract Review. Hayes was a Project and Contract Manager at United Health PacifiCare from 2000 to 2007. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Leadership from Biola University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Hayes is a Democrat.