Shomax receives municipal approval for first of its kind Green Ammonia Facility

WICHITA FALLS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shomax Energy US Inc. Receives Use Permit for 6000 TPA Green Ammonia Facility in Wichita Falls TXShomax Energy US Inc. (“Shomax”) is pleased to announce that it has received its municipal use permit for its 6000 ton per annum Green Anhydrous Ammonia facility located in Wichita Falls. The use permit will allow Shomax to finish its development of the facility and begin construction in early 2025, pending final licensing and engineering. The first plant in a string of facilities to be constructed over the next decade, Shomax expects its distributed facility approach established throughout the US to drastically reduce both end-user costs and carbon emissions associated with the transportation of the final product.The 43MW solar facility will be coupled with an ultra-long duration battery to allow it to operate off-grid and avoid lengthy interconnection delays that are currently experienced by solar and battery developers. At this size, the project will represent the largest off-grid facility ever constructed globally to its knowledge, leveraging one of the best solar resources in the world.“In order to avoid IRA 45V additionality and time matching concerns expressed by the Internal Revenue Service and ensure that every ton of product we produce is in fact green, we took an off-grid approach from day one.”, stated Tom Bowker, the Shomax Chief Strategy Officer. “We have leveraged very strategic technology and a system architecture that will ensure that we can produce the facility in a cost-effective and repeatable manner, giving us a considerable edge in the fertilizer market with the ability to develop sites quickly and predictably”.Ammonia created from the facility will be combined with a proprietary additive to produce 65,000 tons per annum of its Green UREA product, called NitroMax, which will be distributed to local farmers through established distribution channels. The final product is delivered to farmers at an ultra-low price that does not vary with the price of natural gas since it is made using only water and air. In addition, Shomax will help farmers monetize the resulting carbon credits from the use of the product, establishing new revenue sources for them accordingly.About Shomax Energy US Inc – Shomax Energy US Inc is a Texas-based, independent developer and operator of Green Fertilizer manufacturing facilities. The company is focused on creating the most advanced green fertilizers in the world that provide farmers with predictably better economics that are sustainable as a standard.For additional information, please visit www.shomax.ca or send a request to info@shomax.ca for further information.

