Celebrating Fire Prevention Week

Governor Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Governor David M. Apatang officially proclaimed the week of October 6–12, 2024, as Fire Prevention Week. The event was attended by Commissioner of the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services (DFEMS) Juan A. Pua, representatives from the American Red Cross – NMI Chapter, members of the Commonwealth Cancer Association, and local firefighters.

