Seats available in Southwest Idaho for Trapper, Wolf Trapper certification courses

Idaho Fish and Game's Southwest Region has several upcoming instructor-led certification courses, including one Trapper Education class and two Wolf Trapper Education classes, with plenty of open seats. Find a date that works for you below, and follow the links to register for a class:

Trapper Certification

Nampa – Sunday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – F&G Southwest Regional Office (15950 N. Gate Blvd.)

Wolf Trapper Certification

Nampa – Saturday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – F&G Southwest Regional Office (15950 N. Gate Blvd.)

Boise – Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – F&G Headquarters Office (600 S. Walnut St.)

Trapper education is required for those who have not held an Idaho trapping license prior to July 2011. Trappers who show proof of having held a trapping license from Idaho prior to 2011 are exempt.

Anyone who intends to trap wolves must attend both trapper ed and a separate wolf trapper education course prior to purchasing wolf trapping tags. The courses do not need to be taken in any particular order.

These courses are in-person and cover trapping laws, ethical trapping, avoiding non-target catch, safety and basic trapping methods. Wolf trapper education covers wolf trapping regulations, ethics and trapping methods.