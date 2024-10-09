Medical Advisory: Provincial COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Testing Program Update

On Oct 1, 2024, the Chief Medical Officer of Health released a memo regarding COVID-19 Testing Eligibility, inclusive of both Rapid Antigen Tests and PCR testing (attached).

Effective immediately, publicly funded COVID-19 testing should only be available to:

Ontarians eligible for COVID-19 treatment (i.e., symptomatic individuals who are immunocompromised, or 65 years of age or older, or those with high-risk medical conditions).

People in high-risk and some congregate living settings (including long-term care homes) and other specific populations to support outbreak prevention and management.

The antigen test ordering pathway for eligible health system partners will continue to be through the PPE Supply Portal. Further information about COVID-19 testing eligibility and test access can be found at www.ontario.ca/page/covid-19-testing-and-treatment.

Hamilton Public Health Services encourages Hamilton primary care providers and pharmacies consider ordering and providing Rapid Antigen Tests to eligible patients. Patients who have symptoms, meet eligibility requirements, and test positive for COVID-19 can be considered for antiviral treatment. We also encourage Hamiltonians to speak with their health care provider in advance about treatment options and develop a treatment plan to avoid obstacles if they become sick.