Centercode Appoints Anand Rau and Kevin Blakeborough to Drive Growth and Innovation

New leadership additions at Centercode: Anand Rau joins as President and Kevin Blakeborough joins as CRO

Centercode's new President and CRO to advance AI-driven testing solutions and forge stronger partnerships, helping customers launch flawless products faster.

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centercode, a leader in customer-driven user testing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anand Rau as President and Kevin Blakeborough as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With these strategic additions, Centercode is entering its next phase of expansion as it continues to deliver cutting-edge user testing solutions that minimize product launch risks and enhance user satisfaction.

Anand Rau, formerly CTO and SVP of Engineering at CalAmp, joins Centercode with a proven track record in building scalable, mission-critical cloud platforms and modernizing legacy systems.

“Anand’s leadership will accelerate Centercode’s innovation,” said Luke Freiler, CEO of Centercode. “His experience with cloud platform innovations will help us introduce new AI-driven test automation, cutting manual testing efforts by over 40% and enabling customers to focus on higher-level product improvements.”

“I see tremendous potential to push Centercode's capabilities even further,” said Rau. “By expanding automation and streamlining feedback collection, we can help companies move faster and achieve higher-quality product outcomes to stay ahead of the competition.”

“Having witnessed first-hand the challenges of launching new products across multiple verticals, I know Centercode’s platform is the ideal solution for modernizing product development and transforming user testing,” Rau added.

As Centercode’s new CRO, Kevin Blakeborough brings over 20 years of sales expertise, specializing in leading go-to-market strategies and building strong partnerships.

“Kevin’s creativity in sales and building partnerships is exactly what Centercode needs to expand our market reach,” said Freiler. “His leadership will open new growth opportunities and deliver greater benefits to our customers and partners.”

"I’m excited to join Centercode and expand our partner ecosystem to drive even greater impact for our customers," said Blakeborough. "Our solutions are perfectly positioned to shorten time-to-market, improve product quality, and increase customer satisfaction."

Under Anand and Kevin’s leadership, Centercode is poised to deliver even greater value to its customers. By further enhancing the platform, Centercode will empower businesses to launch products faster, run more efficient beta tests, and gather richer feedback. These innovations will provide the sharper product insights customers need to maintain the edge on the competition and succeed in their markets.

About Centercode

Centercode is a leading provider of customer-driven user testing solutions, helping companies gather actionable feedback throughout the product development lifecycle. With seamless integration into tools like Jira, Centercode’s SaaS platform makes it easier than ever for teams to gather and act on real-time customer feedback at scale. For more information, visit centercode.com/demo or contact press@centercode.com.

