Mother-Daughter Duo Launch So, Mom... Podcast: A Candid Conversation Across Generations

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Priscilla Sands , a seasoned educator, and Adele Griffin, an acclaimed author, are thrilled to announce the launch of their heartfelt podcast So, Mom .... This new series brings listeners inside their mother-daughter relationship, exploring the evolving dynamics of family, parenting, and personal growth.Listeners can tune in to So, Mom... for thoughtful conversations, laughter, and real-life reflections. Together, Priscilla and Adele candidly discuss everything from growing up in a military family to balancing professional and personal responsibilities, offering both wisdom and a fresh perspective on the challenges and joys of parenting."As parents, we’re educators at home, shaping resilience and curiosity," says Priscilla Sands. "This podcast is a space where we reflect on our shared experiences and offer listeners insights from both our different generations and our united family journey."Adele Griffin adds, "We wanted to create something that feels like a conversation with friends—real, honest, and supportive. Whether you’re a parent, educator, or just someone navigating life, there’s something in these episodes for you."Key themes explored in the podcast include:- The role of creativity and stability in family life- Parenting as a form of education- Managing life transitions and embracing change with resilience- Balancing professional ambition with personal fulfillmentThe first episode of So, Mom... is now available, where Priscilla and Adele reflect on their experiences as a military family and how theater provided joy and stability during frequent moves. Listeners can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts and access additional content, episode summaries, and more on the official websites, SoMomPod.com and PriscillaSands.com.Join Priscilla and Adele as they delve into the shared moments and challenges that bind generations together. So, Mom... invites you to listen, laugh, and reflect—because every great story starts with “So, Mom…”Links:- Podcast Website: SoMomPod.com- Dr. Priscilla Sands: PriscillaSands.com- Listen on Apple Podcasts and SpotifyAbout the Hosts: Dr. Priscilla Sands has over four decades of experience as a leader in independent education, guiding institutions in fostering innovation and academic excellence. Adele Griffin is the author of over 35 books and a two-time National Book Award finalist, bringing her unique voice and storytelling to this engaging podcast.

