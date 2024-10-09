Submit Release
Jerry Werner’s Grandpa’s Adventures in the US Navy: Soul Searching on the Way to Mars

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerry Werner, the acclaimed author behind the bestselling Grandpa’s Adventures in the US Navy: Soul Searching on the Way to Mars, has captivated readers once again with the release of Volume II. Building upon the extraordinary success of the first installment, Werner continues to share his remarkable life story, filled with breathtaking adventures, personal triumphs, and a lifelong pursuit of the stars.

Since its release on March 8, 2024, Volume II has garnered widespread acclaim from readers and critics alike. Werner’s candid storytelling, combined with his unique perspective as a former Navy aviator and astronaut hopeful, has resonated with audiences of all ages.

Readers have praised the book for its thrilling narratives, inspiring messages, and the author’s ability to transport them into the heart of the action. From the exhilarating world of naval aviation to the challenges and triumphs of pursuing a career in space exploration, Werner’s memoir offers a truly unforgettable experience.


About the Author:
Jerry Werner is a retired Navy veteran, business executive, and accomplished author. His diverse career has provided him with a wealth of experiences that he shares with readers through his captivating storytelling. Werner’s passion for aviation, exploration, and inspiring others is evident in every page of his memoir.


