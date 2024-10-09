Federal Disaster Declaration Granted to Additional Tennessee Counties Recovering From Flooding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced three more counties have been approved for FEMA’s Public Assistance program. The program is now available to eligible jurisdictions and certain private, non-profit organizations in a total of 12 counties following significant flooding from Hurricane Helene that impacted Northeast Tennessee on September 26.

“State and local officials, first responders, and volunteers continue to provide critical support to impacted Tennessee communities following significant flood damage,” said Gov. Lee. “As Tennesseans continue the rebuilding process, I thank our federal partners for granting resources to further our severe weather response and recovery in Northeast Tennessee.”

The three additional counties named in the amendment of the Major Disaster Declaration to receive Public Assistance, including direct federal assistance, are Claiborne, Grainger, and Sullivan counties.

Jefferson County, who has already been designated for debris removal and emergency protective measures (Category A and B), including direct federal assistance, has been approved to receive permanent work assistance (Categories C-G). Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington counties have also received permanent work assistance (Categories C-G). This is in addition to the Individual Assistance and Categories A and B Public Assistance, including direct federal assistance, these counties have already been designated to receive.

"Our top priority remains supporting the recovery of our communities in a way that places survivors at the heart of every decision we make," said TEMA Director, Patrick C. Sheehan. "The amendment to the Major Disaster Declaration, expanding to include the permanent categories of Public Assistance, ensures our communities have the resources they need to rebuild. We will continue working hand-in-hand with federal, state, and local partners to deliver aid efficiently and effectively to survivors.”

A Major Disaster Declaration was approved on October 2, 2024. This amendment will make federal disaster relief available in the declared counties. To learn more about FEMA’s Public Assistance program, visit their website.

Additionally, Individual Assistance registration remains open for survivors in Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington counties. Individuals can apply:

· Online anytime at www.disasterassistance.gov

· By phone at 1-800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. ET. Multilingual operators are available.

· With FEMA at the Multi-Agency Resource Centers located at:

· Elizabethton: 1749 Hwy 19E, Elizabethton, TN 37643

· Jonesborough: 306 Forest Dr., Jonesborough, TN 37659

Tennessee experienced severe flooding from Hurricane Helene. This weather event has claimed seventeen lives and left significant damage across Northeast Tennessee.

Resources and updates for survivors can be found on the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency’s dedicated Helene webpage.

