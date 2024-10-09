Submit Release
Episode 195: The Year Ahead for Vocational Rehabilitation

Dr. James Williams returns for the second part of our series during National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), to talk about how the improvements with Vocational Rehabilitation Services will impact Iowans with disabilities over the next year.

Featured Guest: Dr. James Williams, Division Administrator, Vocational Rehabilitation Services Division, Iowa Workforce Development

Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett

Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau

