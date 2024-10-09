Episode 195: The Year Ahead for Vocational Rehabilitation

Dr. James Williams returns for the second part of our series during National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), to talk about how the improvements with Vocational Rehabilitation Services will impact Iowans with disabilities over the next year. Listen to Episode Watch the Episode Featured Guest: Dr. James Williams, Division Administrator, Vocational Rehabilitation Services Division, Iowa Workforce Development Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau

