Episode 195: The Year Ahead for Vocational Rehabilitation
Dr. James Williams returns for the second part of our series during National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), to talk about how the improvements with Vocational Rehabilitation Services will impact Iowans with disabilities over the next year.
Featured Guest: Dr. James Williams, Division Administrator, Vocational Rehabilitation Services Division, Iowa Workforce Development
Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett
Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau
