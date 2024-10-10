2024 Entrepreneur & Small Business Conference Coming to Downtown Detroit November 1st

2023 Entrepreneur and Small Business Conference

Exciting Line Up of Speakers and Topics

We’re focusing on profitability because it’s something that can help entrepreneurs and businesses owners stay in business long term. We want to see entrepreneurs thrive and create real wealth.” — Dr. ZaLonya Allen, President/CEO of National Entrepreneurs Association

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Entrepreneurs Association will host the 2024 Entrepreneur and Small Business Conference Friday November 1, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET at Hollywood Greektown Casino Hotel in Downtown Detroit. The theme of this year’s event is “Profitability” and will focus on profit driving strategies to help entrepreneurs and small business owners grow.“We’re focusing on profitability because it’s something that can help entrepreneurs and businesses owners stay in business long term. We want to see entrepreneurs thrive and create real wealth. Too many businesses rely on getting grants, credit or loans. This can be achieved by learning the latest technology and business strategies such as learning how to use AI tools and how to create additional income streams within the business,” said Dr. ZaLonya Allen, President/CEO of National Entrepreneurs Association.Herman Moore, Founder/CEO of Team 84, LLC and former Detroit Lions wide receiver will be this years keynote speaker. Moore entered into business in the early 2000s after a 12-year career as one of the most productive wide receivers in NFL league history. He will discuss his entrepreneurial journey along with strategies to help business owners grow and generate more profits during a fireside chat with Angela Moore.This annual event gives business owners a chance to connect with peers, share ideas and uncover new resources. There will be subject matter experts, panel discussions and breakout sessions. Attendees will be able to attend sessions on, funding, marketing, investing and AI. Nilda Thomas MBA, who is a Certified AI Consultant with over 20 years of experience in marketing technology solutions for industry leaders like Deloitte, Microsoft and AT&T, will discuss how small business owners can use AI to solve business challenges from automation to content creation, marketing and more.There will be three panel discussions. The first on, “Creating Multiple Streams of Income” will be moderated by Michigan Women’s Commission Chair, Dr. Geneva Williams. Panelists include, Inner Guidance Coach and Nutritionist Monica Levin, Founder of Williamson Ross Financial Shelisa Fields, and Award-Winning Entrepreneur Deana Neely who is Founder and CEO of Detroit Voltage. There will be a second panel discussion on “Small Business Resources” led by Michael Wynn author of The Habit Effect: Your Life Your Money. The third panel discussion will be “How NEA Certification Can Help You Grow Your Business” led by Vice Chair of the National Entrepreneurs Association, Van Allen.Exhibitors will be on hand, as well as business resource providers who can help business owners navigate the entrepreneurial journey. Organizations include, the Small Business Administration, Centrepolis Accelerator at Lawrence Tech University, Vizient and the National Entrepreneurs Association.Sponsors include Comerica Bank and Dell Technologies. The event is open to the public. Registration is $97 and includes breakfast and lunch. For the full agenda and to register visit nationalentrepreneurs.org/2024-entrepreneur-conference or call 248-416-7278. National Entrepreneurs Association is a 501c3 non- profit created to empower entrepreneurs to grow. # # #

