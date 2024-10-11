NS ARC to Showcase CLOOS Alliance and Product Innovations at FABTECH 2024

Booth Photo from Fabtech 2023

NS ARC will showcase its partnership with CLOOS Robotic Welding at FABTECH, featuring live demos and previews of its latest product innovations.

STILLWATER, OK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NS ARC will be attending this year’s premier event for the metal fabricating industry – FABTECH – at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla., on Oct. 15-17, 2024, where it plans to showcase its latest product innovations to the welding community. During this event, NS ARC will once again be collaborating closely with its new strategic partner, CLOOS Robotic Welding, Inc. "Last year at FABTECH, we rebranded to NS ARC and started exploring potential partnerships. It was an exciting time for us, full of possibilities,” said Chris Pruett, product manager at NS ARC. “Now, a year later, I'm proud to say we've formed strategic partnerships with CLOOS and BUG-O Systems, two industry leaders in robotics and automation.”NS ARC and CLOOS launched their strategic alliance earlier this year. This partnership is a mutually beneficial trade of expertise and innovation, giving CLOOS access to world-class welding material and giving NS ARC access to world-class robotic welding automation.“It’s a testament to what can happen when you align your goals with the right partners,” said Pruett. “We've come a long way, and it feels incredible to see these connections turn into real, impactful collaborations,"---FABTECH has become the ideal platform for industry players to reveal their latest innovations and strategic shifts, and this year, NS ARC is once again taking center stage to showcase its transformative move to empower all welders and fabricators with the tools needed to achieve professional-grade results in every project, from assembly line manufacturing to artistic creations.At the prominently displayed Booth #W3441 , NS ARC will showcase its comprehensive lineup of welding wires, each designed to meet the varying demands of welders across several industries. Over at Booth #W4829, CLOOS will be demonstrating what happens when combining the unmatched strength of NS ARC welding wire with the unbeatable power of CLOOS welding technology.And, since this joint market deal began with a handshake, attendees can experience the collaborative nature of this partnership with their own pair of mix-match CLOOS and NS ARC leather gloves, with each half bearing the logo of each company.Industry professionals and welding enthusiasts attending FABTECH 2024 will have the opportunity to engage with the company's experts and witness the unique features and advantages of the welding wires firsthand.As the countdown to FABTECH 2024 continues, the welding community eagerly awaits the moment when NS ARC once again takes the stage to showcase its vision for the future of welding wire products for both manufacturers and individual weld shops. Ever focused on quality and performance, NS ARC is poised to reinforce its reputation as a leader in the welding industry.---About NS ARC: NS ARC is the largest dedicated women-owned welding wire brand in the U.S. and is known for its exceptional welding wire products that deliver unparalleled quality to several industries across the globe. With more than 100 years of experience in shaping the wire industry, NS ARC is at the forefront of innovative welding solutions and redefines the welding wire industry. NS ARC is a brand of DW-National Standard-Stillwater and part of The Heico Companies.About CLOOS Robotic Welding, Inc.: CLOOS is a leading global provider of innovative welding solutions, specializing in robotic welding technology. With a rich history spanning several decades, CLOOS has continuously pushed the boundaries of welding automation, delivering cutting-edge solutions to industries worldwide. Renowned for their commitment to quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, CLOOS remains at the forefront of the welding industry.

NS ARC and CLOOS Robotic Welding Partner to Revolutionize the Welding and Automation Industry

