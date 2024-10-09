First Spouse Tracey Quillen Carney, Delaware DOE, Delaware Readiness Teams Kick off Kindergarten Registration

WILMINGTON, Del. – First Spouse Tracey Quillen Carney, with the Delaware Department of Education and Delaware Readiness Teams, kicked off Kindergarten Registration at the Claymont Public Library on Wednesday, October 9.

“I’ve been the honorary chair of the Kindergarten Registration Campaign for almost eight years because it is important to make navigating this milestone as easy as possible for families,” said First Spouse Tracey Quillen Carney. “I flunked kindergarten registration when my oldest went to school — I couldn’t figure out our system here in Delaware. Now, the state’s universal, online system is so much more family-friendly; it’s more equitable; and it’s more likely to get kids signed up early, which helps the students, families, and schools prepare more effectively for the coming year.”

“There is nothing more important than ensuring all Delawareans can read at grade level by third grade. Making the step to enroll in kindergarten easier to navigate gives families more time to focus on other responsibilities that ensure their child’s success,” said Governor Carney. “I want to thank my wife Tracey for her advocacy around Kindergarten Registration, as well as the Delaware Department of Education and the Delaware Readiness Teams for their work to promote early education.”

Parents and guardians of children turning age five by August 31, 2025, are encouraged to begin planning for kindergarten registration now. The Delaware Department of Education launched a universal system in 2022 and Delaware Readiness Teams work in communities across the state to spread the word and help families navigate the process. Delaware Readiness Teams is a statewide initiative of volunteer-based teams that bring together early learning professionals, school representatives, families, and community members to help support children birth to age eight get ready for school and life. In addition to advocating for the universal system, the group developed Kindergarten Registration Information Packets to guide families through the registration process. The system provides 24/7 access to forms in English and Spanish, and sets-up a common data system that enables sharing across districts when families move.

“The Department is committed to making the kindergarten transition year simple for families. We want registration as straightforward as possible. Their time is best spent talking and reading to their children,” said Caitlin Gleason, Associate Secretary, Early Childhood Support, Delaware Department of Education. “We value our shared work with the Delaware Readiness Teams and our Governor’s Office to achieve this statewide goal.”

“The transition into kindergarten is a big deal for children and their families. The Delaware Readiness Teams are here to support you through the registration process so your child is registered and ready to learn on the first day of kindergarten,” said Diane Frentzel, Program Manager, Delaware Readiness Teams.

Throughout the Carney Administration, under the umbrella of the First Chance Delaware initiative, Quillen Carney has been lifting up important topics including promoting healthy brain development and school readiness through positive early language experiences, ending childhood hunger, and increasing awareness and effective prevention of and response to childhood trauma. First Chance is a vehicle to recognize and to facilitate effective partnerships, to share research and best practices, and to promote awareness of opportunities to collaborate in support of Delaware’s children. Casey Family Programs provided the founding grant for First Chance Delaware and has continued to provide technical and operational support, including funding the publication of Quillen Carney’s original children’s book, Books for Blue, a story that encourages Delawareans of all ages to visit their local library, to encourage children’s exploration through supportive interaction and by example, and to discover and deepen their passions through reading.