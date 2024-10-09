Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces Wyoming Woman Sentenced On Grand Theft By Exploitation Charge

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces a Gillette, Wyoming woman has been ordered to pay $93,367.05 in restitution after pleading guilty to one count of Grand Theft By Exploitation.

Alexa Kinney, 33, entered her plea Monday in Pennington County. She also was sentenced to 10 years in prison, which was suspended, and placed on probation for six years.

“The defendant was entrusted with another person’s property and violated that trust by using the estate’s funds for her own personal use,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to the investigators and prosecutors who brought this case to this resolution.”

The crimes were committed between March, 2017 and July, 2017.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) investigated the case. The Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) prosecuted the case.

The South Dakota Medical Fraud Control Unit receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling approximately one million dollars for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2025. The remaining 25%, totaling approximately $334,188 for FY 2025, was funded by the State of South Dakota.

