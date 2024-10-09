Floridians Must Listen to Local Authorities as Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall; FEMA Administrator Traveling to Florida Tonight Ahead of Landfall

Hurricane Milton will be catastrophic; FEMA is working in close coordination with state and local officials

WASHINGTON – Ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall, FEMA Administrator Criswell will travel to Florida tonight to work alongside state and local officials as they prepare for the impacts of this catastrophic storm. Floridians in the storm’s path must continue following the instructions of local officials, as the storm is expected to bring destructive storm surge along portions of Florida’s west coast as well as devastating hurricane-force winds, heavy rainfall and life-threatening flooding across the Florida Peninsula.

Floridians in Milton’s path in vulnerable parts of the state have been ordered to evacuate. Those who have stayed behind are urged to go immediately. Many residents outside of mandatory evacuation zones will experience significant rain and hurricane force winds.

FEMA has over 1,000 responders on the ground in Florida supporting Milton and previous disasters. There are over 1,400 search and rescue personnel pre-staged to support Milton response efforts.

FEMA and its federal partners are leaning forward and already pre-positioned resources to support local and state response efforts ahead of Hurricane Milton. FEMA pre-staged seven FEMA Incident Management Assistance Teams, eight federal Urban Search & Rescue and swift water rescue teams, three U.S. Coast Guard Swift Water Rescue teams, 10 HealthCare System Assessment Teams, two U.S Army Corps of Engineers temporary power teams, debris experts, Environmental Protection Agency wastewater experts, over 400 ambulances, 20 helicopters prepared to support media requirements following landfall, and 60 High Water Vehicles with ladders from the Department of Defense.

Additionally, FEMA has five incident staging bases with commodities including food and water. Right now, FEMA has 20 million meals and 40 million liters of water ready to deploy to address ongoing Helene and Milton response efforts with capacity to expand as needed.

President Biden granted emergency declarations for the state of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida for Hurricane Milton, enabling FEMA to provide direct assistance to the state, local and tribal response, preposition supplies and response assets and mobilize hundreds of personnel in the state, many of whom were already in place supporting the Hurricane Helene response.

Those in the path of Hurricane Milton should take every precaution as the storm passes through.