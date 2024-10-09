Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on Hurricane Helene Relief Bill
For Immediate Release:
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Contact:
Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060
(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after the North Carolina General Assembly unanimously passed the Disaster Recovery Act of 2024 (HB149).
“I thank the General Assembly for moving quickly to draft and pass this bill and allocate initial funds for western North Carolina relief and recovery. As I’ve traveled western North Carolina and visited with affected people, it has been abundantly clear that the work to help our fellow North Carolinians is going to take weeks, months – and in some cases, even years. We’re going to need to keep working together on a bipartisan basis to help our neighbors recover from this disaster.”
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.