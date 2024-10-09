Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on Hurricane Helene Relief Bill

For Immediate Release:

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after the North Carolina General Assembly unanimously passed the Disaster Recovery Act of 2024 (HB149).

“I thank the General Assembly for moving quickly to draft and pass this bill and allocate initial funds for western North Carolina relief and recovery. As I’ve traveled western North Carolina and visited with affected people, it has been abundantly clear that the work to help our fellow North Carolinians is going to take weeks, months – and in some cases, even years. We’re going to need to keep working together on a bipartisan basis to help our neighbors recover from this disaster.”

