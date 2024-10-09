Governor Newsom announces judicial appointments 10.9.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his appointment of 18 Superior Court Judges, which include one in Colusa County; one in Contra Costa County; five in Los Angeles County; two in Orange County; three in Sacramento County; one in San Bernardino County; four in San Diego County; and one in Sutter County.

Colusa County Superior Court

Brendan M. Farrell, of Colusa County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Colusa County Superior Court. Farrell has served as District Attorney of Colusa County since 2023. He was a Chief Deputy District Attorney at the Colusa County District Attorney’s Office from 2016 to 2022 and a Deputy District Attorney there from 2010 to 2016. Farrell served as a Volunteer Attorney at the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office in 2010. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Jeffrey A. Thompson. Farrell is registered without party preference.



Contra Costa County Superior Court

Robert S. Leach, of Contra Costa County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Contra Costa County Superior Court. Leach has served as Chief of the Special Prosecutions Section at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of California since 2023 and has served in several positions there since 2012, including Deputy Chief of the Corporate and Securities Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney. He served in several roles at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from 2003 to 2012, including Assistant Regional Director, Branch Chief and Staff Attorney. Leach was an Associate at Latham & Watkins LLP from 1998 to 2003 and served as a Law Clerk for the Honorable John G. Davies at the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California from 1997 to 1998. Leach earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Susanne Fenstermacher. Leach is registered without party preference.



Los Angeles County Superior Court

Leslie B. Gutierrez, of San Bernardino County, has been appointed to serve in an interim appointment as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Gutierrez has served as a Deputy District Attorney at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office since 2012. She was a Sole Practitioner from 2011 to 2012. Gutierrez earned a Juris Doctor degree from Southwestern Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Brian C. Yep. The Governor’s appointment allows her to immediately assume the position she was otherwise elected to begin in January 2025. Gutierrez is a Democrat.



Heather M. Hocter, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Hocter has served as a Deputy Alternate Public Defender at the Los Angeles County Alternate Public Defender’s Office since 2017. She served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office from 2006 to 2017. Hocter earned a Juris Doctor degree from Southwestern Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Amy Pellman. Hocter is a Democrat.

Karen C. Joynt, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Joynt has served as a Commissioner at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2022. She was Owner and Lead Attorney at Joynt Law from 2019 to 2022. Joynt served in several positions at the Office of the Los Angeles County Counsel from 2010 to 2019, including Assistant County Counsel, Senior Deputy County Counsel and Deputy County Counsel. She served as a Deputy Alternate Public Defender in the Office of the Los Angeles County Alternate Public Defender from 2006 to 2010. Joynt served as a Deputy Public Defender in the Office of the Los Angeles County Public Defender from 2003 to 2006. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Southwestern Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Richard J. Burdge. Joynt is a Democrat.



Esther K. Ro, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Ro has served as a Senior Appellate Attorney at the Second District Court of Appeal since 2019. She was a Partner at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP from 2017 to 2019 and an Associate there from 2011 to 2017. Ro was an Equal Justice Works AmeriCorps Recovery Fellow at the Asian Pacific American Legal Center from 2009 to 2010 and an Associate at Squire, Sanders & Dempsey LLP from 2007 to 2009. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Paul A. Bacigalupo. Ro is a Democrat.

Karla Sarabia, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Sarabia has been a Deputy Public Defender at the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office since 2008. She served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Fresno County Public Defender’s Office from 2006 to 2008. Sarabia served as a Law Clerk in the Contra Costa County Public Defender’s Office from 2005 to 2006. Sarabia earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Steven D. Blades. Sarabia is a Democrat.



Orange County Superior Court

Julianne Sartain Bancroft, of Orange County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Orange County Superior Court. Bancroft has been Senior Appellate Research Attorney at the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division Three since 2002. She was a Partner at Snell & Wilmer from 1997 to 2002 and an Associate there from 1994 to 1997. Bancroft was an Associate at Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich & Rosati from 1991 to 1994 and served as a Law Clerk for the Honorable Melvin T. Brunetti at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 1990 to 1991. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge James E. Rogan. Bancroft is a Democrat.

Randy K. Ladisky, of Orange County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Orange County Superior Court. Ladisky has served as a Senior Deputy Alternate Public Defender in the Office of the Orange County Alternate Public Defender since 2014 and has been an Alternate Public Defender there since 2001. He was an Associate at the Law Office of Joel M. Garson from 2000 to 2001 and at the Law Office of Ronald Talmo from 1999 to 2000. Ladisky earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Western State College of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Martha K. Gooding to the Court of Appeal. Ladisky is a Democrat.



Sacramento County Superior Court

Lee S. Bickley, of Sacramento County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Sacramento County Superior Court. Bickley has served as a Senior Attorney at the California Public Employees’ Retirement System since 2024. She served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California from 2010 to 2024. Bickley was a Branch Chief for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from 2005 to 2010 and a Senior Litigation Associate at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP from 1998 to 2005. Bickley earned a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Gerrit W. Wood. Bickley is a Democrat.



Joseph M. Cress, of Sacramento County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Sacramento County Superior Court. Cress has been a Chief Assistant Public Defender at the Sacramento County Public Defender’s Office since 2022 and has served in several roles there since 1995, including Supervising Assistant Public Defender and Assistant Public Defender. He was an Adjunct Professor at the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law from 2012 to 2015. Cress earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge James M. Mize. Cress is a Democrat.



Brenda R. Dabney, of Sacramento County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Sacramento County Superior Court. Dabney has been Northern California Regional Director at the Children’s Law Center of California since 2017. She has held several roles at the Children’s Law Center of California since 2001, including Firm Director from 2011 to 2017, Supervising Attorney from 2005 to 2011 and Staff Attorney from 2001 to 2005. Dabney earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Paul L. Seave. Dabney is a Democrat.



San Bernardino County Superior Court

James M. Taylor, of Riverside County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Bernardino County Superior Court. Taylor has been a Sole Practitioner since 2000. He was an Attorney for the San Bernardino County Indigent Defense Program from 2001 to 2020 and for Conflict Defense Lawyers from 2005 to 2014. Taylor earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Western State College of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Ingrid A. Uhler. Taylor is registered without party preference.



San Diego County Superior Court

Jami L. Ferrara, of San Diego County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Diego County Superior Court. Ferrara has been a Sole Practitioner since 2001. She was a Trial Attorney at Federal Defenders of San Diego Inc. from 1997 to 2000. Ferrara earned a Juris Doctor degree from George Mason University Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge John S. Meyer. Ferrara is a Democrat.

Rachel L. Jensen, of San Diego County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Diego County Superior Court. Jensen has been a Partner at Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP since 2008 and an Associate from 2004 to 2007. She served as a Law Clerk for the Office of the Prosecutor at the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia in 2003 and the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda in 2002. Jensen served as a Law Clerk for the Honorable Warren J. Ferguson at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 2001 to 2002. She was an Associate at Morrison & Foerster LLP from 2000 to 2001. Jensen earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Georgetown University Law Center in 2000. She fills the vacancy created by the appointment of Judge David Rubin to the Court of Appeal. Jensen is a Democrat.

Devon L. Lomayesva, of San Diego County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Diego County Superior Court. Lomayesva has been Chief Judge at the Intertribal Court of Southern California since 2016. She has been a Sole Practitioner since 2014. Lomayesva was a Pro Tem Judge at the Intertribal Court of Southern California from 2015 to 2016 and Tribal Attorney for the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians from 2013 to 2014. She was Executive Director at California Indian Legal Services from 2007 to 2012 and In-House Counsel for the Iipay Nation of Santa Ysabel from 2004 to 2007. She was Directing Attorney at California Indian Legal Services from 2003 to 2004 and a Staff Attorney there from 1999 to 2002. Lomayesva was a Staff Attorney at the California Indian Lands Office from 2002 to 2003. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the California Western School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Harry Powazek. Lomayesva is a Democrat.

Catherine A. Richardson, of San Diego County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Diego County Superior Court. Richardson has served as a Commissioner at the San Diego County Superior Court since 2024. She served as a Senior Chief Deputy City Attorney at the San Diego City Attorney’s Office from 2014 to 2024 and was Senior Counsel at Klinedinst PC from 2011 to 2014. Richardson served as a Deputy City Attorney at the San Diego City Attorney’s Office from 2009 to 2011 and from 1990 to1997. She was a Sole Practitioner from 2005 to 2009. She was a Partner at Thorsnes Bartolotta McGuire from 1997 to 2005 and an Associate there from 1988 to 1990. Richardson earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Diego School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Carlos O. Armour. Richardson is a Democrat.



Sutter County Superior Court

Fritzgerald A. Javellana, of Sutter County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Sutter County Superior Court. Javellana has served as a Deputy County Counsel in the Office of the Sutter County Counsel since 2022. He was a Contract Juvenile Dependency Attorney for the Office of the Butte County Counsel from 2016 to 2022. Javellana was a Partner at Williams & Javellana LLP from 2014 to 2022 and an Associate at Rooney Law Firm from 2010 to 2014. Javellana earned a Juris Doctor degree from Southwestern Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Perry M. Parker. Javellana is registered without party preference.

The compensation for each of these positions is $243,940.