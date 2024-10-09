Notice of Special City Commission Meeting, October 15, 2024

Published on October 09, 2024

Pursuant to Miami City Code Section 2-33(o), a Special City Commission meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. in the City Commission chambers located at Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Drive, Miami, FL 33133.

All of the agenda items from the cancelled October 10, 2024, Regular City Commission meeting are automatically scheduled as an agenda item for the Special City Commission meeting.

The October 15, 2024, Special City Commission meeting will be broadcast live for members of the public to view on the City’s website (www.miami.gov/tv), Facebook, Twitter (X), YouTube, Comcast Channel 77 (Comcast only for residents living in the City of Miami), and AT&T Channel 99 (AT&T only for residents living in the City of Miami).

For your information, public comment on agenda items to be heard at this special meeting can be submitted via an online comment form and will be distributed to the Elected Officials and City Administration and made part of the public record. The deadline to submit public comment via the online comment form will occur when the Chairperson closes public comment for the special meeting.

Public comment on agenda items to be heard at this special meeting may also be provided live at City Hall, 3500 Pan American Drive, Miami, Florida, subject to any and all rules and procedures as the City may implement or amend. Public comment will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m.

**Please visit https://www.miami.gov/meetinginstructions for detailed instructions on how to provide public comment using the online public comment form.**

A copy of the agenda for the Special City Commission meeting will be available at: http://miamifl.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx

Should any person desire to appeal any decision of the City Commission with respect to any matter to be considered at this meeting, that person shall ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made including all testimony and evidence upon which any appeal may be based (F.S. 286.0105).

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, persons needing special accommodations to participate in this proceeding may contact the Office of the City Clerk at (305) 250-5361 (Voice) no later than three (3) business days prior to the proceeding. TTY users may call via 711 (Florida Relay Service) no later than three (3) business days prior to the proceeding.